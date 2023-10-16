The spinning apple core that stops people in their tracks is off to find its next temporary location for more to enjoy. Photo / Paul Taylor

The spinning apple core that stops people in their tracks is off to find its next temporary location for more to enjoy. Photo / Paul Taylor

Many have noticed the illuminated ever-turning, towering wooden apple core is no longer spinning down Heretaunga St East, in the Hastings CBD.

Not to worry, apple lovers, it won’t be gone for long. Sometime this month the apple core stopped turning due to a motor issue, which is now being repaired, a Hastings District Council (HDC) spokeswoman said.

The sculpture is also undergoing some routine maintenance, the costs of which are covered by the warranty.

“The opportunity is also being taken to relocate the sculpture, as has been the intention since purchasing it, so it can be enjoyed in various parts of the city or for enhancing events that are taking place,” an HDC spokeswoman said.

Hastings Council bought a local artist's towering “Apple Core” sculpture for members of the public to enjoy for years to come. Photo / Paul Taylor

No one can confirm a location yet, but the council has promised that people will be able to watch the apple core spin again within the next month.

First placed on the Hastings CBD corner at the end of June this year by local artist Fish Aberadi, the sculpture represents Aberadi’s core self, however, the apple also has a strong connection to Hawke’s Bay, which the artist thought would make it a good public art piece.

Aberadi told Hastings Leader when he first displayed his sculpture, that while he chose to channel his personal metaphor through the project he said he is also “openhearted to the idea that people of Hawke’s Bay may find familiarity, comfort and inspiration in the work that is much bigger than simply myself”.

With the reaction to the art piece from the public Hastings District Council decided to purchase the sculpture in September for $25,000.

An HDC spokesperson at the time said it was a perfect fit for the district given the importance primary industries, particularly apples, have in the Hawke’s Bay economy.

Now that everyone knows where the apple core went, all that is left to do now is keep your eyes peeled for the next spot it pops up in.







