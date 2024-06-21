Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Canny View: What is GDP and why is it important?

Hawkes Bay Today
By Nick Stewart
6 mins to read
Nick Stewart says GDP is a vital tool for assessing economic performance. “While it has limitations, its role in economic analysis and planning is indispensable.”

Nick Stewart says GDP is a vital tool for assessing economic performance. “While it has limitations, its role in economic analysis and planning is indispensable.”

As a financial adviser, I am frequently asked to explain what Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is, why it is important, and why maintaining a positive GDP is crucial.

Understanding GDP

GDP is a comprehensive measure

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today