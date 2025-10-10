As any young lad would do, Rautapu climbed up on to the roof to retrieve his kite. But inside, his father Uenuku yelled out: “Who is that who walks over my head?” “It is I, your son Ruatapu”, came the reply.

This enraged Uenuku. He yelled back at Ruatapu: “You Ruatapu. How dare you. You are nothing, I wish you were not my son, I wish you were never born.”

Uenuku continued to yell at the very hurt Ruatapu. “If it was Kahutiaterangi upon my house it would not be a bad thing. He is born of worthiness, a true son of mine, unlike you. Go away and do not come back.”

The hurt and ashamed Ruatapu slipped down from the roof to the ground and, embarrassed, with head down, he slunk away.

In his hurt, he became very angry, so angry it became all-consuming. Throwing common sense to the wind, he decided to kill all his brothers, as then he alone would inherit their father’s mana. He made his plan and then enacted it.

He organised a fishing trip for all 70 brothers. Sitting in the rear of the waka, Ruatapu used his heel to block a hole he had drilled in its bottom. When far out from land, Ruatapu lifted his foot off the hole and the water gushed in. It caused panic amongst his brothers. Taking advantage of this frightening terror, Ruatapu clubbed all his brothers to death or unconsciousness so they would drown.

All except Kahutiaterangi, the most favoured son of their father.

Kahutiaterangi, a master of karakia (prayer), prayed to protect and save himself. In answer, Tangaroa/the God of sea and fish sent tohorā/whales to surround the waka.

One of these whales was for Kahutiaterangi to step on to. It carried him to Aotearoa and eventually to settle in Whāngārā. Upon arrival, and against all instruction from Tangaroa that he should never let the tohorā touch land, its tail touched the beach when turning around after dropping Kahutiaterangi off. Immediately, the whale turned into the island that is now seen on the beach at Whāngārā Marae.

It is Kahutiaterangi’s journey to Aotearoa on a tohorā which gave him the name Paikea, the Whale Rider, as he became known throughout the three points of the Polynesian Triangle: Hawaii, Rapa Nui/Easter Island and Aotearoa.

Next month, in November, the Whale Rider movie will be showing at the Century Theatre, as a special fundraiser for Āhuru Mōwai Napier’s night shelter.

As per most movies, there has of course been creative licence applied to the original storyline.

Whale Rider was filmed on location in Whāngārā, my home – I am half Ngāti Kahungunu from Te Matau-a-Māui/Hawke’s Bay and half Ngāti Konohi from Whāngārā and am looking forward to watching this movie.