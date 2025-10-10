Advertisement
Whale Rider: The myth and magic in Napier fundraiser

Hawkes Bay Today
3 mins to read

Whāngārā was the setting for the movie Whale Rider, which will screen as a fundraiser at MTG Hawke's Bay next month.

Te Hira Henderson Te Hira Henderson is curator Taonga Māori, MTG.

Once upon a time in Hawaiiki Pamamao, our ancestral homeland, lived a chief named Uenuku. He had a few wives, some of them high-born, some of them slaves, and fathered 70 sons.

Two of his high-born wives, Te Rangatoro

