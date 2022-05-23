Centralines Sports Park in Waipukurau was host to Central Hockey's NZ Trellis Reserves game against Bay Independent.

Challenged by a wet and windy Thursday night last week the Centralines Sports Park in Waipukurau hosted Central Hockey's NZ Trellis Reserves game against Bay Independent. The game started with a flurry from the Central men seeking some exciting opportunities in the attacking circle, leading to a 1-0 lead after the first quarter.

Unfortunately, the men lost their lead during the second half despite goalie Ross Fraser's outstanding efforts defending Bay Independent 's intense attack, supported by his hard working backs, Sam Wilson and Brock Cumming, and halves, Sean Knight, Liam Wilson and Josh Lord.

A well-deserved player of the day went to Ross Fraser and a special mention to two local umpires, Dylan Brun and Dave Tilyard, for stepping in on a week night to officiate the game.

Saturday's game against Bay Independent 1 was a tough game for the Mark Boys Men's Premier team with the majority of it being very defensive, but still having glimpses of close opportunities.

The Central team was still able to put the pressure on and create moments of great skill and teamwork. This week's player of the day goes to goal keeper Matthew Gray for his outstanding saves which kept the score to 5-0 as well as his communication with leading from the back.

The Unichem Women's Premier team travelled to a chilly and windy Taupo in the weekend. Unsure what to expect from these new opponents, the Central women arrived feeling positive and willing to give their all despite being lower on numbers due to injuries.

With a 6-0 lead at halftime after some incredible pace and passing allowing the links to happen, the team went out into the second half raring to go.

Battling the wind all game long definitely tested both teams, but the Central women were pleased with the 7-0 win. The game was a perfect opportunity for our players to step up and support the team where needed with key positions needing to be covered. They were even more pleased to get feedback from the umpires who commented how much they enjoyed watching the team play.

Another great performance came from the Satherley Logging Women's Reserves team who hosted the Te Awa Blue side on its home ground at Centralines Sports Park in Waipukurau.

The team made continual improvement throughout the week despite a couple of missing players due to injury. Although the team lost the game, the players held their heads high after another great performance and a positive mindset heading into the new round starting next week. Player of the day was late call-up and volunteer goalie Michaela Duff.