Napier’s iconic Westshore Playground is ready to re-open to the public after a much-needed makeover.

While keeping the favourites, the Napier City Council also added a few new upgrades and a fresh coat of paint.

One of the new features is a flying fox, which sits alongside the freshly repainted carousel that topped the list of favourite features in community feedback when the council began planning.

Families will have the chance to try both at the Ferguson Avenue Park this Sunday, July 2 when the playground officially opens to the public at 2pm.

NCC team leader of sportsgrounds, parks and reserves, Jason Tickner, said the upgrade has been an opportunity to refresh some of the special features the community enjoys, as well as add exciting new ones that fit with the surroundings.

“This is a real destination for children and their families to visit, have a picnic or just spend some quality time,” Tickner said.

He added, “It’s really great to be able to help create a space that supports them to have a good time in a place they love.”

The main path through the playground area connects with a loop track around the wheelchair-friendly, accessible area of the park. The accessible area includes a basket swing, in-ground trampoline and sensory play equipment.

As part of the upgrade, seesaws and a sand pit with an in-built digger have also been added to the park, along with a shade sail over the basket swing area, complementing the two installed last year.