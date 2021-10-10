'We're still pinching ourselves,' say competition winners

Tony and Jocelyn Curran were able to pick the colour of the Isuzu ute and went for Valencia orange. Photo / Leanne Warr

Jocelyn and Tony Curran couldn't believe their luck when they were told they had won a major prize in a competition.

"We're still pinching ourselves," Jocelyn said.

The Dannevirke couple, who have a farm at Te Uri, nearly didn't enter the Purina-sponsored competition.

Jocelyn said she saw the entry sticker on a bag of Tux dog food as she'd gone out to feed the dogs and decided to fill it in.

Never believing she'd win, she stuck it on a noticeboard and forgot about it.

When she got the call, she was driving back from Palmerston North with her daughter Brianna.

She was at the top of the Saddle when the phone rang.

She said at first she thought it was a joke.

"I honestly thought [they] were taking the mickey."

What was worse was her phone lost coverage in the middle of the call.

"I had to wait 15 minutes to get down the bottom of the hill, to get to Woodville."

The couple were stunned to learn they'd won an Isuzu D Max ute.

They had to wait a month for their prize, due to Covid, but were able to pick it up last week.