The Six60 concert in Napier's Mclean Park for April 2 has been rescheduled to a pre-planned delay date of November 5. Photo / Supplied

The Six60 Napier concert in Mclean Park has been postponed due to Covid restrictions.

The show, originally slated for April 2, has now been postponed to a pre-planned covid delay date of November 5.

Six60 said in a statement they were gutted to have to delay the tour after a year of preparation.

"We even hoped to debut our new album for our fans live in NZ, but it's really out of our control and we also want all of our fans to experience SIX60 in safe, unrestricted environment. We're really sorry for our fans who are disappointed, but we will do everything we can to use this delay to bring NZ our greatest show and our greatest album ever."

All tickets remain valid for the COVID delay date.

No refunds will be available for ticketholders, as availability for the postponement dates was agreed upon with purchase of the tickets.

Two other New Zealand shows have been postponed, one in Christchurch at the Orange Theory Stadium from March 19 to December 10 and one in Wellington at Sky Stadium from 26 March to 29 October.