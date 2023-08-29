This Silent Divide is playing at the Paisley Stage on Saturday, September 2.

Hot off the heels of new music releases, Wellington rock bands Tower of Flints and This Silent Divide return to Napier to play the Paisley Stage on Saturday, September 2.

Tower of Flints brings a distinctive brand of indie-post-punk-rock and will be playing new tracks, alongside songs from frontman Joseph E. Harrison’s recently released album, Therapy For A Cynic.

Muzic.net.nz called it “quite simply, a brilliant album … the writing, the lyrics, the vocal delivery, the musicianship and the production of this album are second to none”.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to the Paisley Stage — it’s a fantastic venue and we had a blast last time,” Tower of Flints frontman Joe Harrison said.

Napier gig-goers can expect well-crafted rock/pop songs with dark, ambiguous lyrics and loud, jangly guitars!

This Silent Divide mixes driving drums, wall-of-sound guitars and melodic overtones to create catchy, high-energy rock songs.

Releasing two singles and a music video in 2023 to critical acclaim, the band’s music is being heard on radio throughout New Zealand, as well as in the US and Britain.

“We’re delighted with the enthusiastic response to our new music and can’t wait to play this show for Napier rock fans,” vocalist and guitarist Shaun Jones said.

The band plays Paisley Stage ahead of upcoming studio recording and live shows in New Plymouth, Auckland and Wellington.

Support for the Napier show comes from local post pop-punk band Mirrored Walls.