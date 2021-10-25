Wednesday night fever: Hawke's Bay swelters in October heat-streak

Seth Lishman and Sarah Marshall from Wellington enjoyed the sun and the view from Te Mata Peak on Tuesday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawke's Bay's nights are hotter than an average October day at the moment.

Tropical temperatures in the sunshine hours are lingering overnight in Ahuriri and Heretaunga.

MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said at midnight on Tuesday, the overnight temperature was sitting at 19.6 degrees in Napier, above the city's average daytime October temperature of 19C.

"What people would have felt overnight is about the same as daytime highs for the month of October and it's looking to be a trend for the rest of the week," Makgabutlane said.

The temperature only dropped below 15C at 5.30am on Wednesday morning.

Napier and Hastings are in for a week of "muggy conditions" Makgabutlane said, with the average temperature forecast between 5 to 7C above what's expected at this time of year.

MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee said afterschool and after-work activities might take a swing in the beachside or poolside direction on Wednesday, with temperatures reaching their warmest during mid-afternoon.

"Temperatures will peak around 3-5 pm, reaching the 25 to 26C mark," Lee said.

Makgabutlane said temperatures will hover around the early twenties for the rest of the week as "humid tropical conditions" set in for the region.

Cloudy conditions and light rain on Thursday will give way to sunny spells on Friday, with the promise of more warm weather for the weekend.

"Saturday looks to be a beautiful sunny day and there will be decent sunny spells on Sunday too, with temperatures averaging about 24C," Makgabutlane said.