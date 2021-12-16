Weber School pupil receives Blake Young Leader Award

Charlie Kjestrup believes in following the example of the late Sir Peter Blake. Photo / Supplied

It would be fair to say Charlie Kjestrup looked up to Sir Peter Blake - even though he never met him, because the celebrated yachtsman died a few years before Charlie was born.

But he knew enough about the man to want to live up to the ideals he created and that has earned him the Blake Young Leader Award.

Charlie, who just completed Year 8 at Weber School, wasn't the only one in his family to get the award. So did his older brother, Angus.

"He's pretty pivotal," Charlie says. "He really helped me."

Charlie, a keen reader according to his mum Sharyn, has known about Sir Peter Blake and all he achieved since he was young, after being given a book about the famed yachtsman years ago.

He has also delivered a speech about Sir Peter.

"He led by example and he ended up doing great things."

Charlie says he worked hard for the award but didn't think it was going to happen.

"It's usually called out in term three," he says.

Instead, it was announced in the last assembly of the year.

"It was kind of a surprise."

To Charlie, young leadership is about setting the right example to other children.

"[You have to] be there to help and be willing to do things to help others.

"Lead by example and show respect to everyone.

"You kind of know you have to work really hard to get it and it's quite special."

Both his parents, Sharyn and dad Rob, were very proud, he says.

Charlie will be off to Napier Boys' High School next year and will be boarding.

He's looking forward to it and isn't fazed by going to a new school, as he already knows a few of the older boys there, because his brother also attended the school.

Again, he's following in Angus' footsteps.

"He's going to leave and I'm going to start," he says.

Sharyn was unable to be at the assembly to see her son receive the award, but was still "chuffed" for Charlie.

This year the Blake Young Leader Awards celebrates 11 years of acknowledging young New Zealanders who demonstrate outstanding leadership qualities within their school communities.

Around 350 primary and intermediate schools take part in the programme, which is for leaders in Years 5 to 8. The awards are sponsored by Westpac.

Westpac NZ general manager of consumer banking and wealth, Gina Dellabarca, says the bank is proud to be helping young Kiwis reach their remarkable potential.

"These outstanding young leaders are already stepping up to the challenges and opportunities facing New Zealand," she says.

"Our Westpac staff love seeing their talent and ability in action – whether it's leading projects, helping people in their community or finding creative new ways to do things differently."

The 2021 leaders were nominated by their schools and presented with a prize pack, certificate and Blake Young Leader Award Medal.