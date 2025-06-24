The fine weather will give way to rain at the weekend. Photo / Russell Irvine

The fine weather will give way to rain at the weekend. Photo / Russell Irvine

The crisp and clear nights in Hawke’s Bay are forecast to come to an end, prompting Napier City Council to postpone its Ahuriri Matariki event by a week.

Originally planned for Friday, June 27, so it did not clash with other Matariki celebrations in the region, Ahuriri Matariki – billed as an evening of performance, kai, storytelling and shared moments with whānau and friends - has now been pushed back to Friday, July 4.

MetService forecaster Gerard Bellam said a big front was approaching the country from the Tasman Sea that would affect the South Island on Wednesday but will eventually spread to the North Island.

Cloud will increase in Hawke’s Bay from Thursday.

The warm air arriving in the region before the cold front will push temperatures up, with a high of 18C and low of 15C expected.