Friday would then see rain developing in the afternoon with fresh northerly winds, but the high winter temperatures will persist with a maximum of 19C and a minimum of 11C.
“On Friday, our severe weather outlook does have some moderate chance of severe heavy rain across the Bay of Plenty and halfway up the Napier-Taupō Rd, but nothing in Hawke’s Bay itself,” Bellam said.
“I suppose for Matariki, you want to be able to see the stars, as the cloud cover blocks it out.”
Through to the weekend, temperatures will remain high on Saturday, with a maximum of 18C predicted, with just a few showers developing as the warmer northerlies turn to cooler southwesterlies.
“Then we have a run of fine days coming up from Sunday through to Tuesday,” Bellam said.
“So fine and sunny days after that.”
Jack Riddell is a multimedia journalist with Hawke’s Bay Today and spent the last 15 years working in radio and media in Auckland, London, Berlin, and Napier.