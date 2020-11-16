Weather damage cuts Norsewood flower show entries

Juliet and Klaas van der Oord, centre with Dannevirke Mitre 10 garden centre supervisor Judy Partridge, left, and manager Bryce Galloway.

Wet and windy weather may have damaged Tararua gardens but there were still plenty of beautiful blooms on display at the annual Norsewood flower show on Friday and Saturday in the Hovding Hall.

Organising committee member Heather Cheer said local gardens had been decimated by the weather and that meant entries were well down on previous years.

"We have all had damage to our gardens from the weather."

Just some of the beautiful blooms on display at the Norsewood flower show.

Generally, there is an outstanding display of rhododendrons, but the number entered this year was well down on previous years. Some classes, such as lilacs, failed to attract any entries at all.

However, other classes were well supported, particularly the children's sections.

But despite the lower entry numbers, the standard of blooms was high, according to the Women's Institute members who carried out the judging.

The judging panel were so impressed with the entries that they have asked Cheer to organise a tour of some Norsewood gardens to see the flowers in their natural environment.

These winning entries from each section of the flower show were entered in the people's choice section. The winner was the beautiful pink rose in the centre entered by Ella Domper.

Mitre 10 was once again a supporter of the flower show and store manager Bryce Galloway and garden centre supervisor Judy Partridge attended the prizegiving on Friday afternoon and donated a number of spot prizes.

Winner of the best bloom in show was Juliet van der Oord.

Graham Rix won the Joan Ridge Memorial Trophy for having the most entries with 29.

Benjamin Cheer won the prize for the best high school exhibit with his photograph of an iris while the Una Halford Trophy for the best junior exhibit was won by Wilson Bishop.

Norsewood flower show organiser Heather Cheer with some of the chairs decorated by Norsewood School pupils.

A new competition this year was a decorated chair section entered by Norsewood School pupils.

The chairs were from the Dannevirke Fantasy Cave and were surplus to requirements so Cheer had the idea of donating them to the school with the suggestion the pupils decorate them. The pupils worked in pairs on the project and all embraced a Norsewood theme.