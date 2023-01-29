Wai Splash trustee John Robertson looking at memorabilia on a display board. Photo / Dave Murdoch





There are plans to upgrade and improve Dannevirke’s community pool, but the trust committee that manages it say it is something they cannot afford to delay.

The plans for Wai Splash community pool which were in the early stages, were presented to Tararua District councillors at a full council meeting last week.

Tararua Aquatic Community Trust committee member John Robertson said the plans, which included demolishing and redesigning the A-frame entranceway to the pool, was something they “really needed to get on with.”

“We haven’t got years put aside to do this.”

Plans for the pool were settled 30 years ago and in December Wai Splash celebrated 25 years since its opening.

Wai Splash first opened 25 years ago but now needs upgrading. Photo / Leanne Warr

Robertson said the trust was set up in 1993 and it took five years to raise the money to open the pool.

“The money came from donations but a great deal of it came from the efforts of the community.”

People also gave their free time and material to help with construction.

“It was a huge effort to get the pool operational.

“It’s been just as big a challenge keeping the doors open,” Robertson told councillors. “We get a valuable grant from you each year on behalf of the community. Without which we couldn’t operate.”

He said it had got to the stage where the constant maintenance required and managing the corrosive environment the pool operated in was a constant challenge.

“We’ve got to the stage where the pool needs modernisation. The old portion of the pool is way outdated. It is beyond doing anything else with and it is a health and safety issue, both for our staff and the people using the pool.”

The trust had plans to update or modernise the men’s and women’s changing rooms, which was estimated to cost around $100,000.

Further plans for the block included adding a gym, sauna/spa, and physiotherapy office which was estimated would attract extra patronage of up to 45 per cent.

They also wanted to demolish and rebuild the entranceway to allow for tighter controls and information on who entered and left the building.

This would also allow them to have more accuracy in recording patronage.

Bryce Galloway told councillors there were exciting plans ahead for the pool complex. Photo / Leanne Warr

Committee member Bryce Galloway said there were exciting plans for the future around a securely fenced area with activities that included mini-golf, a climbing wall, water slide, 10-pin bowling and family barbecue area.

He said in terms of what was available for people to do in the community, there was not a huge amount, especially for young people.

“Some of these things will create a definite interest.”

Robertson said the new attractions would fulfil public needs as well as attract more visitors.

“If you attract new people coming through the door what it is going to do is reduce the reliance on the taxpayer.”

The trust had applied for funding through the Three Waters Better Off package and was in conversations with potential investors and local organisations to meet their vision.

Robertson said they were also talking to local service clubs as they wanted to get the community involved.

Galloway told councillors there were concerns around the car parking which wasn’t adequate to service the facility.

“It’s a liability. It’s dangerous. It’s a health and safety risk.”

He said the committee wanted the council to look at a neighbouring property with a possibility of buying it or securing it “somehow” to turn it into a carpark.

Galloway said the committee wanted to develop something the community would be proud of.

Councillors queried whether the committee had a business plan and where the money was coming from.

Robertson said that the committee was only at the beginning of planning.

Councillors also asked if there had been any consultation with the community.

Robertson said they had talked to users of the facility and there had been complaints about the changing rooms as well as numerous suggestions for improvements.

“We could spend years and years consulting and consulting but we believe we do have a feeling for what the community want and we need to get on with it because we’ve got real needs here.”

The committee was also asked if what they were proposing was similar to what the Dannevirke Multisport Complex Inc had proposed, which was a purpose-built facility incorporating many sports.

Robertson said it was different, but hoped the building would be located beside the pool complex.

“That’s going to take years. It could take 20 years. And we just don’t have that sort of time.”























