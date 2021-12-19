'We don't want to be the bad guy': Vaccine pass system affecting small town business

Punga Mullins had to turn away some of his regular customers for not having a vaccine pass. Photo / Leanne Warr

A Dannevirke business is considering closing up shop while another business owner is selling up due to what they feel is an unfair system.

Bec Smith, who owns the Forge Restaurant in Dannevirke, said she had heard of other businesses who were considering the same thing following the Government's change to the traffic light system.

Under the orange light system, hospitality businesses must ask for vaccine passes from customers wanting to dine in, or restrict to takeaways.

Smith said this had seen at least a 30 per cent drop in income for the restaurant.

She hated the idea of having to turn people away.

"It's horrible," she said.

She didn't see how some businesses could afford to turn people away just because they didn't have the pass.

"We don't want to be the bad guy," Smith said.

She had thought about closing but she also had 12 staff who would need to find other jobs if that was the case, in an employment market that was already made difficult by Covid.

It was especially difficult at Christmas, with people wanting to spend time in a restaurant with their families, she said.

She didn't agree with the system.

"I personally think it's wrong."

Punga Mullins, who owns the Catching Pen Café, said he had lost a few staff due to the new rules.

The café had been closed or had limited hours while he tried to navigate the difficulties brought about by the new system.

He said he had one set of staff that could keep things going but it had been "pretty tough".

"It really has been difficult, and the blurred lines don't help."

Mullins said it hadn't been clear at the start but he was now getting an idea of who could work and who couldn't.

The hardest part was having to turn away regular customers who didn't have the pass, which meant a loss of more than 10 per cent of his business.

That made him feel more than a little uncomfortable.

It had got to the point where he had thought of applying for assistance just to make ends meet.

Mullins said he felt people were stuck in a rut of continuous viruses which were constantly mutating and no one really knew what would happen next.

"It's a little bit depressing."

He said he did have to wonder about the mandates, especially with some of them coming in so quickly.

"They aren't thought out properly," he said.

"I think they do a lot more harm than good."

Josie Chai, of the Black Stump Café, said there had been issues the first couple of days of the traffic light system but most customers had been happy enough to show their vaccine passes.

Business had been a little bit quieter than normal, however.

Activate Gym owner Erana Peeti-Webber said emails were sent to members prior to the date to tell them what was happening.

She said only a small number of members had cancelled.

"We still struggle with the Government's decision to mandate gyms as we wash down our machines three times a day and the clients clean their machines in between."

Peeti-Webber said the gym had been opened to cater for everyone and it was hoped in the future they could welcome everyone back.