The We Are Open campaign launched a few weeks ago to support Napier businesses.

The We Are Open campaign launched a few weeks ago to support Napier businesses.

Napier City Business Inc (NBCI) is thinking outside the square with its latest campaign to encourage shoppers into the CBD.

We Are Open was launched this month with a video showing business owners from different cultures saying “We are open” in their own language.

“It was so cool. We wanted to send a very clear message, in a respectful and empathetic way. It was really easy to get everyone on board and we were so lucky it was a gorgeous blue-sky Hawke’s Bay day,” says NCBI general manager Pip Thompson.

She says the campaign launch aimed to promote the people behind the message.

“We wanted to send the message that we have culturally diverse people who live and work in Napier and make it the wonderful place it is.”

She says retailers and hospitality have had three “really dented” years.

“I think everyone has just been hanging in there waiting for a really good season. This year was supposed to be that really good season.”

Thompson believes a national communications focus on Napier city being the heart of Cyclone Gabrielle hasn’t helped.

“It was a rural disaster that did impact people from Napier’s CBD, but the CBD was unaffected.”

She says when a tourist off a cruise ship asked her how long it had taken to clean up the CBD after the cyclone, she had an “aha” moment.

“I realised this was what the world had been thinking. Business was hurting and we felt we needed to generate a vibe. We need to take an optimistic view and get back trading.”

Thompson hopes the We Are Open campaign will be a reminder to bring back the generosity people showed post-Covid.

“People got behind the Shop Local, Buy Local, Love Local campaigns. We Are Open is the next level up from this. It’s highlighting that post-cyclone we are open for business.”

She believes new businesses need to come into the Napier CBD, people need to get an office in the CBD and even consider living there.

“We need more residents in the CBD. For those who might have considered apartment living, this could be an opportunity to change the way you live and work.”

She says the campaign is just the beginning and wants to share the message far and wide over the next few months. NCBI’s mandate is to build vibrancy in the city.

“People need to shop. We want them to take the We Are Open signs on holiday or on business trips with them and promote Napier. We’d love people to come in and get a sign.”

Napier City Business Inc is inviting people to come and get a sign to promote Napier's CBD.

Thompson believes if people aren’t buying what they normally buy and if we continue offering the same and expecting the same results, nothing is going to change.

“It’s about thinking outside the square.”

HB Tourism and the Art Deco Trust are alsosupporting the city to succeed.

“I feel energised - we owe it to our CBD. We need them to pick up their morale and come along on the ride with us. We can only do so much - it’s important they jump on our waka too.”

To pick up a sign, email Thompson on pip@napiercbd.co.nz







