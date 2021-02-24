'We are New Zealand's cider capital': Hawke's Bay to host 2021 Cider Festival

Zeffer Cider Company says it's time Hawke's Bay was recognised as NZ's cider capital. Photo / Supplied

Hawke's Bay will be the apple of the NZ cider community's eye in November, picking up an opportunity to host NZ's only annual Cider Festival.

Nelson Venues & Events managing director Shelley Haring, who manages the festival on behalf of the New Zealand Fruit Wine & Cider Makers Association, said the medium term plan was to share the event between Hastings and Nelson, which has hosted the festival every year since 2016.

"Location sharing with Hawke's Bay in alternate years was always part of the plan and is a sign of success," she said.

The festival will take place at the Hawke's Bay Showgrounds Tomoana on November 13.

Haring said the NZ Fruit Wine & Cider Makers Association is confident that rotating between the two locations will bring cider to as wide an audience as possible.

"It will showcase New Zealand's two main cider growing regions, and will help ensure the longevity and impact of the event in support of our thriving cider industry," she said.

Zeffer Cider Company chief executive Josh Townsend said having the festival in Hawke's Bay is brilliant.

"We're the largest growing apple region so it makes sense to have New Zealand's only cider festival here as well," he said.

The Hawke's Bay cider company CEO said the region should be known as a cider hub.

"There will be a good producers in Nelson who would like to dispute this but I think we a can proudly say that we are New Zealand's cider capital," Townsend said, "We can be really proud of the cider being produced in the Bay."

Townsend added that the event is a great opportunity for all cider producers in the country to come and showcase the best of their products in Hawke's Bay.

"And engage the local community with cider generally, given that there's so many local producers based here," he said.

In the announcement Haring also thanked the Nelson-Tasman region for the support people gave to the festival and acknowledged the financial support that the Nelson City Council provided through events funding.