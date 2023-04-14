Water warning: Boil water notice issued for Dannevirke

The boil-water notice for Dannevirke can be removed in three days at the earliest. Photo NZME

Tararua District Council has issued a boil water notice for the Dannevirke water supply on Friday.

The notice will continue for three days while further tests are taken. E.coli was detected in the town’s supply during a routine network sample.

A council spokesperson said it had notified residents through the “usual digital channels”.

“Our team is working on this issue in partnership with Taumata Arowai to ensure our testing is conducted accurately and as swiftly as possible, the earliest we can remove the Boil Water Notice is after three days clear testing and an update will be provided on Monday.

The spokesperson said electric jugs with a cut-off switch can be used as long as they are full – allow the water to come to the boil and wait for it to switch off (do not hold the switch down to increase the boiling time).

Water can also be placed in a clean metal pan and brought to a rolling boil for one minute. Boiled water should be covered and allowed to cool in the same container.

“People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, pregnant women, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers. If you have specific health concerns, consult your doctor or Healthline 0800 611 116. If you have other houses or tenants on your property please advise them of the contents of this notice.”



