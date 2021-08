Water users have been advised to keep clear following a wastewater spill at Hardinge Rd, Napier on Thursday morning. Photo / Warren Buckland

Napier City Council has advised people to keep away from the water at Hardinge Road, following a wastewater spill on Thursday morning.

The Hawke's Bay District Health Board, Hawke's Bay Regional Council, iwi and others have been notified.

Signs will also be in place to reinforce the message to avoid contact with the water, eat shellfish from the area or swim.

The cause of the spill is still being investigated.

