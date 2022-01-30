Placegetters in the A&P Show Horse Grand Prix 2021 from left: Maurice Beatson (1st), Kathryn Alabaster (2nd), Oliver Edgecombe (3rd), Bailey Rutter (4th), Bridget Smith (5th) and Simon Wilson (6th).

A combination of Covid restrictions and water shortages has finally forced the Dannevirke A&P Show committee to cancel the annual A&P Show for 2022.

It was the water crisis that was the catalyst for the decision as the committee felt it was not fair on the residents of Dannevirke to tap into the local supply in times of shortage when the town has responded to the call for conservation so well.

The need for water in an equestrian show is huge - the recent event in early January used more than 75,000 litres and caused some complaints from locals who were seeing their gardens shrivel up with the heat.

Peter Holloway holds the 2021 Supreme Champion Lifestyle Cow with the other champions in the Lifestyle category also from Woolly Manor Moos of Otaki Forks.

This show drew water from the Mangatera Stream with Horizon's Regional Council consent but has proven very expensive.

Water is needed for watering the horses, running the showers and toilets and other general purposes and it is a must for a bigger show than that in January.

Massive efforts were made to save the show, especially from Mayor Tracey Collis, but were to no avail. She and A&P Patron Doug Isaacson had obtained two 30,000 litre tanks and Fonterra's willingness to fill them from Pahiatua supplies but this was not enough. The logistics of having to bucket water from these tanks was too demanding, especially for the younger riders.

Demands for water in the cattle section compounded the problem and the decision on Tuesday evening to cancel was reluctantly taken after a lengthy debate.

Further confirming the decision was the word from Paul Mahon to cancel the entertainment due to Covid Red traffic light restrictions. Having studied the regulations, he felt managing the crowd would be too much of a challenge.

The A&P Committee was relieved it did not have to check double vax passes, fearing some negative behaviour as a consequence.

It was soon to begin investigating options for water supplies to insulate the show from situations like this.