Students getting the tuition at Wai Splash.





This term we have had a water safety course at Wai Splash in Dannevirke.

Water safety was fun and hard at the same time. The first session we had, we had to swim eight lengths of the big pool for a warm-up. It was hard work!

In each session we were taught about keeping ourselves alive in the ocean. Some sessions were scary and some were cool. The scariest one was when we had to flip backwards into the big pool at the deep end. I was very nervous to do this, but it was fun when I did it. We also got splashed in the face lots with waves made by the other kids.

Testing it out.

The most fun part was when we made a whirlpool in the small pool. It was very hard changing direction and it felt like we were getting sucked in. This taught us about how strong the currents in the ocean can be.

The water safety taught me how to keep myself safe and alive in the thrashing waves of the ocean. It was hard and it was scary, but most of all it was fun.

I want to thank Fonterra, who paid for us to do the 6-week water safety course in Dannevirke. Without their support it wouldn’t have been possible for all the kids to complete the course.

A total of 23 home-school kids went through the water safety course and now we are set and ready for some summer fun in the water!








