Water restrictions put in place over Christmas in Napier and Hastings

The water restrictions include cutting back on sprinkler usage. Photo / NZME

Water restrictions have been put in place across Napier and Hastings council areas ahead of Christmas which includes a crackdown on sprinkler usage.

A joint statement released from Hastings and Napier councils on Tuesday announced the move and explained the importance of cutting down on water usage at present.

"Putting low level restrictions in at this stage is hoped to help avoid higher level restrictions being imposed further into summer, depending on the weather," the statement read.

Following freak rainfall last week, the region is presently going through a dry spell with no rain apart from showers forecast over the next seven days.

It comes as Wednesday marks the Southern Hemisphere's longest day of the year when considering the time between the sun rising and setting.

Level 2 water restrictions have now been introduced across Hastings and Napier council areas to help conserve water over summer.

At Waimārama, Level 3 restrictions have been introduced due to increased pressure on the water supply in the rural area.

That means there is a full sprinkler ban in Waimarama while sprinkler usage has been restricted in Hastings and Napier.

A heatwave over Napier on Monday. Pictured is a Pohutukawa tree on Marine Parade. Photo / Warren Buckland

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research (NIWA) confirmed that Wednesday would mark the longest day of the year in the Southern Hemisphere.

"December is currently on track to be in our top ten warmest on record, but it has also been very wet in places and some may argue that is not that summer-like at all," NIWA forecaster Nava Fedaeff said.

She said cloud cover was expected around Hawke's Bay on Christmas Day which would prevent the region from extreme heat.

"An onshore wind flow will bring some extra clouds and prevent a hot Christmas in the eastern North Island," she said.

What the water restrictions mean

At Level 2, hoses and sprinklers can only be used between 6am and 8am and 7pm and 9pm every second day – at odd numbered homes on odd dates, and even numbered homes on even dates.

The restrictions apply to all homes that source water from a public Napier City or Hastings District Council supply.

For Waimārama residents, the Level 3 restriction means there is a full sprinkler ban, with only hand-held hoses able to be used on alternate days between 6am and 8am, and 7pm and 9pm.

As well as conserving water, using hoses and sprinklers during these cooler times of the day means gardens absorb water more effectively and efficiently.

The councils will be reviewing their watering programmes for parks and gardens in the same way that residents are being asked to.

Top tips for helping conserve water

Other tips for how people can conserve water inside the home include checking for any leaking taps, pipes or cisterns, using 'eco' settings on dishwashers and washing machines, don't run them unless they are full, and scrape dirty dishes rather than rinse them.

Other tips include turning off taps while brushing teeth, take shorter showers, and store drinking water in the fridge instead of running the tap cold.

Outside the home, don't water the concrete but rather use a directional sprinkler, reuse 'grey water' from the washing machine on lawns and gardens where possible, use a bucket of water when washing the car rather than the hose, and use a broom to clean paths rather than a hose.