Watch video: Owner 'gutted' as roadbike destroyed in inferno

Late-model motorbike razed by fire on residential Hastings street. Video / Daysha Wynter Reign

The owner of a late-model roadbike could only stand and watch as flames destroyed his ride in a residential Hastings street.

A Hastings fire crew spokesperson said today they're investigating what sparked the blaze that engulfed the motorbike, where fierce flames and smoke drew nearby residents from their homes on Southland Place, Raureka, about 1.50pm on Tuesday.

A roadbike was destroyed after being engulfed in flames in Hastings. Photo Daysha Wynter Reign

A witness said the owner, who earlier had been seen near the burning bike, was helpless to do anything.

"He was standing on the corner on the phone, he was fine, but looked gutted that his bike was on fire," she said.

Another local said the bike looked like a new, "modern" model.

Fire crews hosed the bike down on arrival and the fire was quickly extinguished.