Angela Payne witnessed explosions and an inferno after a truck caught fire on the Napier-Taupō Rd overnight. Video / Angela Payne

Angela Payne witnessed explosions and an inferno after a truck caught fire on the Napier-Taupō Rd overnight. Video / Angela Payne

A woman who witnessed fiery explosions engulf a truck on the Napier-Taupō Rd has praised fellow truckies on the highway for their response.

Firefighters were called to State Highway 5, near Te Haroto, just after 3am on Friday.

Angela Payne was parked near the summit of the road when she was woken by the sound of explosions.

She saw the truck on fire and other trucks around the scene, with people trying to help.

"The truck drivers were the heroes .... They managed the scene and helped keep each other safe," she said.

Angela Payne witnessed explosions and then big flames engulf a truck on SH5. Photo / Angela Payne

Payne said she was told there were dangerous goods on board and that the trailer brakes had overheated.

Seven fire trucks were sent to the scene of the truck fire, a Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said.

All had left by 7.10am.

A police spokesman said they were notified but weren't required at the scene.