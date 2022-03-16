The planting between the newly upgraded Ford Rd and Lindsay Rd entrances to the Tukituki Trails walking and cycling network will eventually become a native bush walk.

This week, earthworks just downstream of the Tukituki Bridge in Waipukurau have been drawing curious glances, with a large swathe of ground turned from weeds into ... dirt. It might not look like an improvement just yet, but Hawke's Bay Regional Council overseer Joe Genet says watch this space.

The digging is in preparation for a large planting of 2000 native trees and plants, the final stage of a four-year planting programme that will see what used to be a stand of pine trees turned into a stand of native bush complete with walking paths.

Joe says while the digger — which has been drawing an audience — was in the area creating a maintenance track it made sense to use it to scrape off the sprayed weeds in preparation for the next stage of planting.

"Last year's trees are growing really well and within five years we should see an inviting piece of native bush attracting birdlife to the town's boundary."