Watch: Safe containing thousands of dollars taken in brazen burglary in Napier

A Napier man has been left shaken and several thousand dollars short after two burglars broke into his commercial business and stole a safe from his office.

Shortly after 5am on February 26, Colourcraft Painting, Decorating and Coating Contractors director Peter Gerbes received a call from the security team because the building's alarm had been activated.

He couldn't see anything on the cameras so dismissed it as a false alarm and went back to bed.

About 20 minutes later he got a call from the police and this time rushed down to the site on Cadbury Rd.

"I saw the door outside and thought, 'oh no'," he said.

Two thieves were captured breaking into Colourcraft Painting, Decorating and Coating Contractors on Cadbury Rd, Napier, on February 26. Photo / Supplied

The thieves had smashed the main section of a ranch sliding door at the front to enter the building.

Security camera footage shows them rush into two separate offices before one walks out carrying the safe, which had been bolted to the floor.

It contained thousands of dollars which Gerbes had been saving for several years, as well as about 40 clearly labelled keys for vehicles and cars relating to the business.

Gerbes said the glass had "just exploded" and was littered across the office floor. A wall had also been badly smashed.

"I was gutted. It has stressed me out and people said I wasn't myself [in the days after].

"The money hurts but the bottom line is someone had invaded my privacy and done this."

Napier man Peter Gerbes was "gutted" after thieves broke into his business and stole a safe with several thousand dollars saved over many years and damaged his property. Photo / Warren Buckland

His wife had also been left shaken and feeling more nervous at home after the incident.

They had put in extra security measures at home and at the business.

It had also caused considerable hassle having to change all their locks and the way they do their banking.

He said in 30 years of operating in Onekawa he had never had an incident like this but knew other businesses had also been targeted in recent weeks.

"Our neighbours have been broken into a couple of times."

A police spokeswoman confirmed there was also a ute stolen from a property on Cadbury Rd on March 8 but there were no further available lines of inquiry at this stage.

A person in a long white coat makes their way around the Colourcraft offices on Cadbury Rd, Onekawa. Photo / Supplied

Inquiries in Gerbes' theft were also still ongoing, she said.

"There has not been an increase in thefts or burglaries in this area in recent weeks, however, police recognise how frustrating and upsetting such events can be for the victims and wider community."

She encouraged people to keep vehicles safe by ensuring they are locked and parked in a well lit or high traffic area and removing valuables.

"To help deter burglars, lock all doors and windows, install an alarm system and sensor lights, and consider CCTV."

Anyone who sees anything suspicious is urged to call police on 105, she said.