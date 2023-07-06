An electrical fault at the Waipukurau Wastewater Treatment Plant has caused an overflow of wastewater into the Pah Flat drain.

An electrical fault at the Waipukurau Wastewater Treatment Plant has caused an overflow of wastewater into the Pah Flat drain.

An electrical fault at the Waipukurau Wastewater Treatment Plant late last night has caused an overflow of wastewater into the Pah Flat drain, that connects to the Tukituki River from Mt Herbert Rd.

CHB District Council staff were alerted to the issue and were able to manually bypass the electrical fault at 10.30pm, with the plant now operating as normal.

Council CEO Doug Tate says, “We take our responsibility for the environment and health seriously, and any overflow is disappointing.

”We’ve had a deliberate and clear plan, supported by community to address the long-term challenges with our wastewater sites, and we need to learn from this incident”.

The electrical fault is currently being investigated.

Water samples from the Tukituki River have been collected and sent for analysis, with results due in the coming days.

Central Hawke’s Bay District Council has been working with Te Whatu Ora | Health New Zealand Te Matau a Māui Hawke’s Bay, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council and mana whenua to manage the impacts of the overflow.

Public health advice: As a precautionary measure people should refrain from entering the Tukituki River from the Waipukurau Wastewater Treatment Plant at the Mt Herbert Rd access downstream to the Tapairu Rd access until further advice.