Warmer air and calmer waters expected in Hawke's Bay this week

The sun shining down on the bridge at Pakowhai Regional Park on Monday. Photo / Paul Taylor

The warmth of summer has returned to Hawke's Bay.

After a decidedly unseasonable chill over the region in the past week, this one is set to be warm, humid, and importantly has the potential for a wet interlude.

MetService meteorologist Tahlia Crabtree said there will be warmer days and calmer seas this week before a southerly wind returns to the region.

"From Tuesday it's looking fine with northerlies bringing in quite a lot of warm air over the North Island," she said.

Hastings and Waipukurau would reach a Tuesday high of 28C, while Napier and Wairoa will be chasing a high of 27C, she said.

Crabtree said Tuesday night will be humid and quite uncomfortable with the overnight low temperature staying around 20C for both Napier and Hastings.

The meteorologist said those warm and humid temperatures will continue through to Wednesday.

"There'll be some rain developing by the evening with a shift towards a cooler southerly," she said.

Wednesday's temperatures will range from 25C to 28C across the region.

Crabtree said the Hawke's Bay skies will clear during Thursday, with more cloud around on Friday.

"Most of the clouds and showers will be inland around the ranges during the week," she said.

Seas and the swell are also expected to be a lot calmer than last week's swell recording of 2.9m in Napier, according to the Hawke's Bay Coastguard.

Crabtree said MetService's marine forecast isn't showing anything major with 0.5m to 1m swells expected across the coastline.

"The wind is all in a northerly direction which isn't very conducive to whipping up the waves on the coast," she added.

"When that southerly comes through you will probably see a little bit of extra wave but there's no big swell coming through this week."