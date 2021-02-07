Warbirds and Dragon

Rock band Dragon performed at Moana Park Estate in Napier on Waitangi Day. Photo / Ian Cooper

It was an action-packed long weekend in Hawke's Bay as rock band Dragon took to the stage at Moana Park Estate and model planes took to the sky in Awatoto.



The live music begun on Saturday afternoon from support acts Sam Buswell, Scarlett Eden and The Stereos, before Dragon's Todd Hunter, Mark Williams, Bruce Reid and Pete Drummond performed in front of a lively crowd.

Model Flying Hawke's Bay hosted the annual Warbirds Over Awatoto event on Waitangi weekend, with plenty of airborne action.

Hawke's Bay Today photographer Ian Cooper was there to capture it all.

Opening supporting act Sam Buswell. Photo / Ian Cooper

Nikita Rosenbrook and Abby Murphy enjoying the concert. Photo / Ian Cooper

Craig Abbott from Auckland flying his 1/4 Scale F104 Star Fighter. Photo / Ian Cooper

Plenty of model aircrafts were on show in Awatoto over the weekend. Photo / Ian Cooper