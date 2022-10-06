Police have arrested Hendrix Jury in Hawke's Bay. Photo / NZ Police

Police have arrested a man wanted over a shooting in Christchurch who spent the past month on the run from authorities.

Hendrix Jury, who was pictured travelling to Hawke's Bay on a domestic flight to Napier in the wake of the shooting, was found by police and taken into custody "without incident" in Hastings.

A police spokesperson said they had on Thursday located a 27-year-old man who was wanted by police in relation to a shooting in Christchurch on August 30.

"The man will now face further charges," the spokesperson said.

He will appear in Hastings District Court on Friday.