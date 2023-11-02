A keen group heads off from the Services and Citizen’s Club for the Lap the Map event in November last year.

A keen group heads off from the Services and Citizen’s Club for the Lap the Map event in November last year.

The Dannevirke Host Lions want you on your feet and walking to help raise funds for diabetes.

November is World Diabetes Month, and the Dannevirke club is joining Lions clubs nationwide in asking New Zealanders to “Lap the Map” to raise money for diabetes prevention.

Lions clubs of New Zealand partner with Diabetes NZ and local diabetes associations to work within communities to raise awareness of the disease and the threat it poses, and raise funds for treatment.

The Lions have set the challenge of persuading New Zealanders to collectively walk a combined distance greater than the perimeter of the New Zealand coastline – more than 15,000 kilometres.

Diabetes New Zealand says New Zealand has a serious and growing Type 2 diabetes problem.

The organisation predicts that within the next 20 years, the number of people with Type 2 diabetes will increase by 70-90 per cent. People of Māori, Pacific and Asian descent will be worst-affected.

Diabetes New Zealand says this will have a hugely detrimental impact on people’s wellbeing and on the sustainability of our health system and economy.

Lap the Map walkers head to the Adelaide Road walkway.

Diabetes is the cause of significant health issues with downstream consequences – cardiovascular disease, stroke, kidney failure, vision loss, neuropathy and lower limb amputation.

In New Zealand, 17 per cent of all health loss (measured via disability-adjusted life years) across the population is the result of diabetes.

Diabetes is a global epidemic, affecting an increasing number of men, women and children all over the world.

The first Lap the Map event in 2022 was so successful, former Dannevirke Host Lions member and past district governor Simon Williams announced Lap The Map would become an annual event for the Lions in November to coincide with World Diabetes Month.

Dannevirke’s 2022 Lap The Map attracted 56 walkers who walked 215km – the equivalent of a trip to Wellington - and, with the addition of raffle sales, raised $560 to go towards local diabetes services.

Organiser and Lions member Jan Perry was delighted with the da,y which attracted walkers ranging from fit half-marathoners like Grant Dyer from Bush Harriers to others for whom three kilometres was a real physical challenge. Several participants were in their 80s.

This month - on Saturday, November 11 - you can help the Dannevirke Host Lions raise money for local diabetes needs by being involved with the 2023 Lap The Map challenge.

All you have to do is lace up your sneakers and turn up to the Dannevirke Services and Citizens Club at 9am, pay the Lions officials $2 for the privilege of walking a prescribed 3km or 6km trail, then return to the club following the walk, where there will be sausages waiting on the barbecue.

You do not have to walk. There is a raffle if you prefer to donate.

In addition to organising the local event, the Dannevirke Host Lions have agreed to match the sum raised by the Dannevirke community this year.