Members of Walter Freeman's extended family were interred alongside him. Photo / Supplied

The stories of Burrell families will be told at a walk being held on Sunday in the Dannevirke Settlers Cemetery.

Sharyn Burling, of Friends of the Settlers Cemetery, said a walk had been planned for October last year, and would have incorporated descendants of those interred, but had to be postponed due to Covid.

The walk will start at 2pm, meeting at the main gate at Dagmar St, followed by afternoon tea at the Gallery of History.

Burling said the Burrells were represented in two graves, but research indicated the families were not related.

Those going on the walk would also hear about baby London, whose extended family were still well known in Dannevirke.

The descendants of Walter Yates Freeman, who was talked about on another walk, had since been found and had funded the placement of plaques to remember the seven members of the extended family who were buried alongside Freeman.

The grave of William and Margaret Leach. Photo / Supplied

Stories would also include Henry Drinkwater and his wife Sarah, as well as William and Margaret Leach.

"We sincerely welcome the people of Dannevirke to join us to listen to these stories and perhaps find a connection to their family in the cemetery," Burling said.