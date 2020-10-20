Website of the Year

Waka overturns off Awatoto coast, Napier

Emergency services responded to an overturned waka at Awatoto on Tuesday. Photo Doug Laing

By: Christian Fuller

A waka overturned off the coast in Napier on Tuesday afternoon.

Police received a report of a waka that had flipped off the Awatoto coast about 1.08pm.

It's understood four teenagers were on board.

A police spokeswoman said everyone had since been accounted for and were taken aboard a safety boat.

Search and Rescue, Hawke's Bay Coastguard and Surf Life Saving had been notified.

The Hawke's Bay Coastguard confirmed that they have received a report of a boat that had overturned near Napier.

Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust general manager Ian Wilmot said they received a call for assistance from police, but were unable to attend due to helicopter maintenance.

