Waka Kotahi is planning roadworks in Tararua district this summer.

Road users in the Tararua district are likely to come across roadworks this summer.

Liesl Dawson, the system manager (Manawatū-Whanganui/Taranaki), maintenance & operations at Waka Kotahi, NZ Transport Agency says this is part of the summer maintenance season and staff need warm, dry conditions to complete roadworks properly or the repairs won’t be as effective.

“The materials we use when building roads are susceptible to water.

“In winter, the ground temperatures are too cold and conditions are too damp.”

When it’s too damp, the road can’t be compacted properly and repairs won’t last.

“The summer months are the busiest time for roadworks on the roads because they’re warmer and drier – they’re the perfect conditions to get good results.”

Works are planned around holidays and community events to minimise disruption to people’s journeys during those busiest periods.

One area of concern for locals is a stretch of State Highway 2 near Dannevirke Golf Club.

Liesl says contractors have previously patched up potholes in this area as part of the normal maintenance programme.

She says planning is currently underway to reconstruct areas of the state highway, after which the whole area will be treated with chip-seal surfacing.

“When details of this programme are confirmed, we will ensure people who use the road and those who live and operate business in the area will be kept up to date.”

Other sites on the state highway network around the Tararua district have been earmarked for repair work, patching and sealing.

Waka Kotahi will continue to provide updates on these sites as the timings are confirmed.

“We know delays during summer roadworks can be frustrating at times, but it’s important these permanent works and resurfacing are carried out during warm, dry weather,” Liesl says.

Check out the Roadworks 101 video for more information about the right season for road rebuilding.