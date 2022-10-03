Several Hawke's Bay highways are under a "caution" due to slips, surfaces flooding and potholes. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Several Hawke's Bay highways are under a "caution" due to slips, surfaces flooding and potholes. Photo / Waka Kotahi

Waka Kotahi has placed a number of its Hawke's Bay highways under a "caution" due to sodden conditions after several days of rain.

SH2 from Napier to Wairoa, SH5 from Napier to Taupō and SH50 to Takapau were classified as "caution required" if driving on Tuesday morning due to multiple slips, potholes and surface flooding.

A stretch of the Hawke's Bay Expressway, from Longlands to Pakowhai Rds, was also included in the caution.

A police spokeswoman said a slip came down on the Napier-Taupō Rd overnight on Monday and was reported about 11pm, bringing the road down to one lane.

It appeared to be fully reopened on Tuesday morning.