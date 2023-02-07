Waitangi Day celebrated in Eketāhuna

Jamie Ferguson lights the fire to begin Waitangi Day celebrations. In attendance were Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis and councillors Michael Long and Scott Gilmore, with local residents.

The Waitangi Day celebrations at Te Waka Kotahitanga Park, Eketāhuna, demonstrated the essence of the Treaty of Waitangi - kotahitanga. The coming together of people of different ethnicities, with different skills, experiences, and interests began with the lighting of a fire and karakia by matua Warren Chase and Reverend Jill Woods.

A visit to the Eketāhuna Mellomskov Museum, where David and Bruce (kaitiaki of the museum) discussed how history is recorded, displayed, and represented, was valuable. The day concluded with kai, kōrero, and waiata in St. Cuthbert’s Church Hall. The day was a time of sharing stories, meeting new people, laughter, and community.

On an historical note, following discussions in 1896, T.C. Williams, a local landowner and brother of Edward and son of Henry Williams (who translated Te Tiriti o Waitangi for Captain Hobson), donated the land for St. Cuthbert’s Church.