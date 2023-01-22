Wairoa’s big event bounces back

Part of the crowd in the afternoon after big crowds turned out for the Wairoa A&P Show on Saturday. Photo / Doug Laing

Wairoa has bounced back from the loss of its two biggest annual events for the last two years with one of the biggest crowds for the A&P show which was held over the weekend.

Parking space rarely if ever used for parking was needed to accommodate numbers on Saturday, despite the heavy, grey skies and threat of rain that prevailed for most of the day, and the soft underfoot conditions after one of the wettest years on record throughout Hawke’s Bay.

It went to the “fifth level”, said first-time event manager Alice Wilson, and mum Sue Wilson, a former society secretary, said she couldn’t recall such a turnout in her 30 years’ association with the show.

The show had endured two successive cancellations in the Covid-19 pandemic, and the historic Wairoa races, haven’t been held since 2020, locked out of the industry by a nationwide rationalisation of racing venue use throughout New Zealand.

The two-day show was held on Friday and Saturday, with horse riders remaining in town for the Wairoa horse jumping show on Sunday. Wilson said the show was marked by the “record” entries in its rodeo and good quality shearing fields for events held on both Friday night and during the next day.

Kristine Stead competing in the 2nd Division Breakaway Roping. Photo / Ian Cooper

The rural ironman competitions the next day attracted 14 teams of three, with eight teams in the children’s event and six adult teams.

It was the third of the four annual Hawke’s Bay A&P shows of the 2022-2023 season, with the last at Dannevirke at the end of next week.