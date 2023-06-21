Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Wairoa’s Amelia Pasikala selected for Sydney Roosters

James Pocock
By
4 mins to read
Amelia Pasikala in action as a midfield back playing rugby union with the Hawke's Bay Tui last season. Photo / Ian Cooper

Amelia Pasikala in action as a midfield back playing rugby union with the Hawke's Bay Tui last season. Photo / Ian Cooper

A young wahine toa from Wairoa is enjoying a rapid rise to rugby league stardom, making the jump from union rugby in Hawke’s Bay to a place on a team in Australia’s national women’s league

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today