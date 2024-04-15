A man has been arrested in Wairoa after reports of assaults and a stabbing. Photo / Bevan Conley

A man has been arrested in Wairoa after reports of assaults and a stabbing. Photo / Bevan Conley

Three people are recovering in hospital, and a man has been arrested after an alleged spate of violence that included a reported stabbing in Wairoa early on Tuesday morning.

Tairāwhiti Area Commander Inspector Danny Kirk said police were called to a Queen St address around 4.40am following a report two people had been assaulted by a person known to them.

While searching for the suspect, officers were called to a reported stabbing at a commercial address on Marine Pd around 4.50am.

“Officers located one person with a critical injury,” Kirk said.

“An officer provided first aid to the victim while another unit began an area search for the alleged offender.”

At 5.55am, the sole suspect in both incidents was arrested after returning to the scene on Marine Pde.

Kirk said the suspect was set to be interviewed later on Tuesday morning.

“We are providing support to the victims following this distressing incident. Thankfully, all three are recovering in hospital and are in a stable condition,” he said.

“We believe this is an isolated incident involving one offender only.”

Kirk said investigators will be making further enquiries to understand what occurred and why.

Scene examinations will be carried out on Tuesday, and public members will likely see an increased Police presence in the area and reassurance patrols across Wairoa.