The Wairoa team and whanau after winning the Barry Cup last month. It's now turned back three challengers. Photo / Supplied

The Wairoa rugby side are on the cusp of retaining sub-unions prize the Barry Cup into their centennial year after a third consecutive successful defence at Wairoa's Lambton Square on Sunday.

Spurred by a strong wind in the first half, Wairoa beat East Cape representatives and East Coast champions, Tihirau Victory, 26-10.

It was 14-0 at halftime, with tries to wing Doug Vekhite and halfback Kingi Te Amo, both converted by flanker and Hawke's Bay Premier club competition player Xavier McCorkindale.

The visitors came back with a penalty goal and a converted try to close the gap to four early in the second half.

But the impact of the competition's longest journey and having few resources on the subs' bench started to tell against a home side with a full bench and others waiting for the chance in the green jersey.

Northern Hawke's Bay's rugby resurgence has been bolstered by the availability of players from Wairoa but playing most of their rugby further afield for greater opportunities.

McCorkindale, who plays his Premier rugby for Napier Tech Old Boys, scored a try, which he converted, and Napier Pirates player Hugh Taylor, on the other flank, scored a try for the last points of the match.

Hugh Taylor, a Napier Pirates premier player who scored the last try in Wairoa's cup defence on Sunday, pictured playing for Wairoa in the Ross Shield Primary Schools tournament in 2015. Photo / NZME

Wairoa inherited the challenge schedule from Poverty Bay side Waikohu, from whom the trophy was claimed for the first time in almost 15 years with a 20-15 win in Te Karaka on August 27. Wairoa had beaten Uawa 43-21 in the first defence and Waiapu 32-12 in the second.

The last defence of the cup will be against Ruatoria at Lambton Square on Sunday.