The suspicious house fire in Wairoa last Wednesday on Apatu St. Photo / The Wairoa Star

The suspicious house fire in Wairoa last Wednesday on Apatu St. Photo / The Wairoa Star

Wairoa’s mayor is calling for calm over two recent house fires and a shooting linked to gang activity in the northern Hawke’s Bay town.

More police have been brought into the region to investigate the spate of incidents in the past week, Mayor Craig Little said.

A house on Apatu St was gutted in a fire early on Wednesday, while another home on Black St was severely damaged in a fire early on Monday.

Police are investigating the two suspicious fires, where residents managed to escape unharmed. No arrests had been made as of Thursday.

Police at the scene of the Black St house fire on Monday morning. Photo / The Wairoa Star

Police were also called to reports of a firearm being discharged from a vehicle, at another vehicle, on Marine Parade on Sunday.

Little, speaking on behalf of community leaders, said in a statement that a “small pocket of people” were creating the issues and making people fearful.

“Over the past week or so there have been two burnt houses, burnt vehicles and a main street shooting which are all likely linked to inter-gang-related conflict.

“It is such a shame that just a few people could potentially tarnish the great reputation our friendly town has.

“As a community we need to let the police know what is happening to demonstrate that we will not tolerate continued unsafe behaviour.”

Craig Little, speaking on behalf of community leaders, has called for calm. Photo / NZME

He said community leaders had met with police.

“It is reassuring to know there will be additional police and extra resources in the Wairoa district specifically with a focus on gangs and the suppression, disruption and prevention of organised crime in Tairāwhiti and Eastern District.

“Police remain in regular contact with gang leaders as part of their ongoing efforts to help keep Wairoa safe.

“Everyone, from our tamariki to our kaumātua, has a right to feel safe, and while this type of behaviour is occurring it can make people feel scared and nervous. The safety of people is the priority, and everyone has the right to walk down the main street and feel safe.”