Wairoa man's 'joking disbelief' after winning $600,000 in Lotto Strike

Mobil Wairoa is on a hot streak when it comes to Lotto, with a man having won $600,000 over the weekend. Photo / Google Maps

Mobil Wairoa is on a hot streak when it comes to Lotto, with a man having won $600,000 over the weekend. Photo / Google Maps

It started as a joke, with a punch line that ended with a Wairoa man winning $600,000.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, was having a relaxed breakfast on Sunday morning and chatting to his brother-in-law over the phone when he decided to check his ticket.

Having heard on the radio that the ticket was bought from Mobil Wairoa, his brother-in-law jokingly told him, "I think you've got the winning ticket".

"We laughed and joked around. I told him 'You must be reading my mind; I've got one more number to circle and it's looking good!'"

It wasn't until he matched the final winning Strike number to the one on his ticket that he realised their joke was his new reality, the numbers on his ticket having been drawn during Strike the night before.

"I was so shocked, I thought I must have won a bonus ticket and not the actual big prize."

Still in disbelief, the man took his ticket to be checked at his local Lotto store.

"It was then that it really hit me, I still can't believe it."

He said he was looking forward to buying a new car and helping his family out where he could.

It was Wairoa's second large Lotto win in the past fortnight.

A Wairoa Keno player also won a Volkswagen campervan valued at more than $80,000 late last month.

Mobil Wairoa manager Harvinder Kaur, also known as Fimar, where the winning Strike ticket was sold, said a $10,000 Instant Kiwi ticket was also sold a few months earlier.

"It has been really lucky over here," she said.

She said she was happy that the winnings were going to the customers that supported the station.

"We are a really small town, and we are really glad that the money is going back to the community."