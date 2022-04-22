Minister of Health Andrew Little, who on Thursday named Wairoa as one of nine districts for establishment of pilot locality networks under new health reforms. Photo / NZME

Minister of Health Andrew Little, who on Thursday named Wairoa as one of nine districts for establishment of pilot locality networks under new health reforms. Photo / NZME

Wairoa has been named as one of the first nine locality planning network districts as part of the early stages of wide-ranging health reforms which take effect in 10 weeks' time.

As part of the reforms over the next few years, the 20 district health boards, including Hawke's Bay DHB, will be combined to single nationwide organisation Health New Zealand.

Minister of Health Andrew Little said on Thursday the reforms would also be "setting up a better way of hearing from communities about what they want from health services – and this is what we mean by locality planning."

Starting with the first steps to take effect on July 21, up to 80 locality networks will be established nationwide over the next two years. They will be built as community forums for people to have a say on what health services are provided for them and how they will be provided.

Explaining the community process, Little said a "locality co-ordinator" will draw together health providers, iwi, local authority representatives and social sector agencies to work out what is available and what is needed at a local level.

A plan will be developed that is tailored to the community covered by the locality and will form the basis of the funding decisions by Health New Zealand and the Maori Health Authority, he said.

The announcement of the nine pilots was welcomed by Hawke's Bay District Health Board director Planning Funding and Performance Emma Foster.

"The significant amount of work from community leaders to drive this proposal to a successful conclusion should not be underestimated," she said.

"The DHB's role was to hold the pen," she said. "The ideas and approach all belong to Wairoa based on a' by Wairoa, for Wairoa 'approach."

"To produce a comprehensive plan and proposal within a short time frame showed the depth of commitment to the rohe. For it to be recognised in this way shows the unique challenges that rural communities face is understood," she said.

The DHB says the locality approach to health care takes a holistic line to wellbeing by recognising the range of factors that affect a person's health. It will join up care across communities and improve integration with different layers of the health system.

"Specifically, within the Wairoa locality it builds on the strength of existing relationships across iwi, council, social, education, whānau ora and other providers through the Wairoa Community Partnership Group for a multidimensional picture," said Foster.

Other pilot areas are Ōtara/Papatoetoe, Hauraki, Eastern Bay of Plenty, Taupō/Tūrangi, Whanganui, Horowhenua, Porirua and West Coast.