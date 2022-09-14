Wairoa River mouth after heavy rain in April, that followed flooding in March. Photo/ Neil Reid

Almost $26 million has been committed by national highways agency Waka Kotahi NZTA to fix Wairoa roads and bridges devastated by more than a week of heavy rain at the end of March.

But the Wairoa District Council hopes that while the agency is contributing $25.65 million as 95 per cent of the repair costs -it will come up with another $1.35 million to cover its 5 per cent share.

Mayor Craig Little said the council has applied to the Waka Kotahi board for "bespoke" funding for 100 per cent of the network's remediation to bring what Waka Kotahi has acknowledged is one of the country's most challenging district roading networks back up to scratch.

According to a recent report for the Gisborne and Wairoa district councils, there was at least another $11 million of damage across the rural sector of the region, outside of Waka Kotahi's jurisdiction.

The $11 million includes losses created by isolation caused by the damage, including the closure of the Te Reinga Bridge in the Wairoa district until restrengthening could be done.

Further work is to be done on the bridge. A support pier had shifted in the flooding, which also caused hundreds of slips and almost 100 "dropouts" across the district's 871km of roading, of which 561km is unsealed.

Te Reinga Bridge after the flooding at the end of March. It was anchored by heavy machinery pending work to strengthen the bridge. Photo / Supplied

Work will start in earnest when the countryside is dry enough, probably early in the New Year, and could take three years, with employment opportunities being among the benefits.

"We are very appreciative of the 95 per cent commitment from Waka Kotahi and are particularly mindful that Wairoa, because of its geography, isolation, and vastness, receives a higher funding assistance rate than many other areas in New Zealand," Little said.

"We are very happy with the way the process has run so far," he said.

"We have had a great working relationship with Waka Kotahi over the application for this emergency works funding and the fact their staff have been on the ground visiting our district and seen first-hand the extensive damage that has occurred has been really helpful."

Little acknowledged the extent of work needed around New Zealand following a wet winter including other widespread storm damage.

"We are fortunate that Waka Kotahi acknowledges Wairoa's challenges and the fact that we need assistance, and we optimistically hope they will look at our bespoke funding application favourably."

Jaclyn Hankin, Waka Kotahi regional manager maintenance and operations, said the agency is acutely aware of the significant impact the damage has had, and is continuing to have, on communities in the Wairoa District.

"We recognise how much the people and businesses that call Wairoa home rely on these local road connections and we look forward to continuing to work with Wairoa District Council to support its repair and recovery programme," she said.

Key sites have already been prioritised and design work is being done to ensure contractors "hit the ground running" as soon as the summer construction period begins.