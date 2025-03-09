Little said the council was lucky to have someone of Alexander’s calibre and local government experience to step into the interim position.
“I don’t know how long it will take to appoint a CE, but we have asked Malcolm to do the business. If he thinks something needs to be fixed, he’ll fix it.
“He’s a capable man and we will use his knowledge and skills while we can.
“I have great admiration for him and he has huge connections. ”
Little said he had the full support of fellow elected members.
“Malcolm’s appointment will provide the stability and leadership needed during this time of change. I am confident that he will uphold the values and mission of our organisation while we continue our process for a permanent CE.”
The council is looking for someone qualified with local knowledge to fill the chief executive role.
“It’s important the newly appointed CE has not only local knowledge, but also great relationships with the entire council team. If those relationships break down, the town breaks down,” Little said.
LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.