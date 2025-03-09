Advertisement
Wairoa District Council’s outgoing CEO praised as interim leader steps in

Linda Hall
By
Hawkes Bay Today
2 mins to read

Wairoa District Council chief executive Kitea Tipuna has resigned and leaves his role in early April.

Wairoa District Mayor Craig Little says its outgoing chief executive has skippered the ship in the right direction.

Kitea Tipuna announced his resignation late last year after three years in the top spot and a total of 10 years with the council. He leaves in early April.

Tipuna, who was born and raised in Wairoa, became the council’s first tangata whenua Māori CEO when he was appointed in June 2021, after almost a year in an interim position.

Little said life and whānau commitments meant Tipuna felt he couldn’t give his chief executive role his 100% commitment.

“However, he will still be in our community and we are looking forward to working with him in a different capacity,” he said.

“We have a great relationship with Kitea. Everyone in the community rates him.”

Malcolm Alexander will take up the interim role.

Alexander has previously been involved with the council advising on strategic matters and was chief executive of Local Government New Zealand from 2012-20.

Little said the council was lucky to have someone of Alexander’s calibre and local government experience to step into the interim position.

“I don’t know how long it will take to appoint a CE, but we have asked Malcolm to do the business. If he thinks something needs to be fixed, he’ll fix it.

“He’s a capable man and we will use his knowledge and skills while we can.

Wairoa District Mayor Craig Little says the council is lucky to have someone of Malcolm Alexander’s calibre and local government experience to step into the interim CEO position.
“I have great admiration for him and he has huge connections. ”

Little said he had the full support of fellow elected members.

“Malcolm’s appointment will provide the stability and leadership needed during this time of change. I am confident that he will uphold the values and mission of our organisation while we continue our process for a permanent CE.”

The council is looking for someone qualified with local knowledge to fill the chief executive role.

“It’s important the newly appointed CE has not only local knowledge, but also great relationships with the entire council team. If those relationships break down, the town breaks down,” Little said.

