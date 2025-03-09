“However, he will still be in our community and we are looking forward to working with him in a different capacity,” he said.

“We have a great relationship with Kitea. Everyone in the community rates him.”

Malcolm Alexander will take up the interim role.

Alexander has previously been involved with the council advising on strategic matters and was chief executive of Local Government New Zealand from 2012-20.

Little said the council was lucky to have someone of Alexander’s calibre and local government experience to step into the interim position.

“I don’t know how long it will take to appoint a CE, but we have asked Malcolm to do the business. If he thinks something needs to be fixed, he’ll fix it.

“He’s a capable man and we will use his knowledge and skills while we can.

Wairoa District Mayor Craig Little says the council is lucky to have someone of Malcolm Alexander’s calibre and local government experience to step into the interim CEO position.

“I have great admiration for him and he has huge connections. ”

Little said he had the full support of fellow elected members.

“Malcolm’s appointment will provide the stability and leadership needed during this time of change. I am confident that he will uphold the values and mission of our organisation while we continue our process for a permanent CE.”

The council is looking for someone qualified with local knowledge to fill the chief executive role.

“It’s important the newly appointed CE has not only local knowledge, but also great relationships with the entire council team. If those relationships break down, the town breaks down,” Little said.

LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.