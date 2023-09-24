The runway at Wairoa Airport will get an extension following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / RNZ

The runway at Wairoa Airport will get an extension following Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / RNZ

Kate Green of RNZ

The Government has dedicated $1.2 million to extending the Wairoa Airport runway, improving access for emergency supplies and support in times of natural disaster.

It comes as part of a $3.7m funding boost for the town to help with riverside restoration, the runway extension, and housing for tradespeople coming to the region to repair homes inundated during the storm in February.

Almost a third of the town’s homes suffered damage, and it was completely cut off by road — all three of its entry/exit points via State Highways 2 and 38 were closed by storm damage.

The airport’s runway was too short to land large planes, so emergency supplies were flown in mainly by helicopter, which could carry fewer items.

Wairoa District Mayor Craig Little said plans to extend the airport runway had been on the cards for a while, but the cyclone had shown its necessity.

“If we’d had the airport like this beforehand, we could have landed one big plane, instead of flying in 50 to 100 helicopters and it would have been a lot cheaper for the recovery, and for us — because at the end of the day, somebody has to pay for those flights.”

Regional Recovery Agency oversight board chairman Blair O’Keeffe said Wairoa being largely cut off from the rest of Hawke’s Bay significantly delayed recovery efforts.

Cyclone Gabrielle hit Wairoa in February leaving the town completely cut off by road. Photo / RNZ

“The funding from government announced yesterday not only enables the district to increase its levels of resilience and connectivity through the extension of the runway, it also creates employment opportunities for the many builders and recovery workers who will need to come into the region to help with the rebuild.”

In June, Sunair Aviation announced new flights between Napier, Wairoa and Gisborne, using small planes carrying six passengers a flight.

Little said a new runway would open up opportunities for bigger passenger planes and more business.

There was land at both ends of the airport that would need to be acquired before the plan could go ahead, he said.

Medical benefits

Little said another advantage of a longer runway was the Skyline Aviation Cessna Mustang jet, used in Hawke’s Bay for the Air Ambulance Service, could then be used in medical emergencies to fly patients out of Wairoa, “which will save lives through quicker and smoother flights”.

Wairoa Deputy Mayor Denise Eaglesome-Karekare said medical flights had to go to Hastings and then on to Wellington if needed, rather than going straight to Wellington.

A larger plane would be better equipped, and could make that journey in one go.

‘The forgotten cousins’

Eaglesome-Karekare said the town’s residents often felt like “the forgotten cousins” of Hawke’s Bay, left out of major funding programmes.

Wairoa needed government support because its small ratepayer base meant it could not afford the cyclone repairs alone.

Eaglesome-Karekare said an announcement like this showed the Government had heard their calls for help, and was coming to the party.

“You know, we’ve always felt like we’re the forgotten cousins to our whānau in Hawke’s Bay — and no one is pointing the finger at Hawke’s Bay,” she said.

“Right now, we know we haven’t been forgotten, we know that ministers, that government is looking at us, and listening to us.”