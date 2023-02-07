Kieran McAnulty during a media briefing after the Cabinet reshuffle announcement in which he was promoted.

Kieran McAnulty during a media briefing after the Cabinet reshuffle announcement in which he was promoted.

In a Cabinet reshuffle, Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty has gained the controversial local government minister post formerly held by Nanaia Mahuta and moves into Cabinet.

Nanaia Mahuta will remain foreign minister.

Wairarapa has not had an electorate MP in Cabinet since Wyatt Creech, and McAnulty said, “I am excited about the opportunity to provide a voice for my community at the top table.

“I am particularly pleased to have been offered the portfolios I have.

“Climate change means New Zealand is facing more-severe and frequent weather events and I am keen to continue in this role to support local civil defence responses but also work with communities to be more resilient. That will require a strong relationship between local and central government, which I am committed to continuing and bolstering.

“Being Minister of Emergency Management and Local Government gives me a perfect opportunity to pursue this work. I have a great working relationship with the five councils within the Wairarapa electorate, with mayors that are deeply committed to their communities.

“I look forward to working with them as local MP and Minister of Local Government, and ensure that a regional and rural perspective is heard,” McAnulty said.

“Rural communities are at the forefront of severe weather and societal change. Ensuring these communities remain sustainable is crucial for New Zealand’s economic prosperity. This is a portfolio that touches on almost every aspect of government — be that education, health, roading, primary industries, small business or housing.

“I will work to ensure that a strong rural perspective continues to be heard, working alongside my other regional and rural ministerial colleagues,” McAnulty said.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ Cabinet top team of himself, Carmel Sepuloni, Grant Robertson, Kelvin Davis and Megan Woods is unchanged after the reshuffle. Roberston would stay finance minister, with Hipkins citing his steady hand on the economy shown in the country’s unemployment rate along with other factors.

“The Government hears loud and clear that many New Zealanders and many families are struggling.”

Jan Tinetti becomes education minister, moving to No.6 and picking up the whole portfolio, and child poverty reduction.

Long-term MP Phil Twyford has lost all ministerial responsibility. Hipkins said Twyford understood the need to bring in fresh talent.

Twyford was “philosophical” about it, Hipkins said.

Little will take over defence from Peeni Henare and Stuart Nash picks up police. When asked about Nash getting back the portfolio, Hipkins said he showed a “certain affinity” for the role.

He said he knew Nash would be “right in there on day one”.

Hipkins, who most recently held the portfolio, said there was a lot of work going on there, particularly around ram raids and gangs. He said he knew Nash would be able to pick that up and hit the ground running.

Joining McAnulty in Cabinet are new ministers Ginny Andersen and Barbara Edmonds.

“Ginny will become the Minister for the Digital Economy and Communications, Minister for Small Business, Minister for Seniors, Associate Minister of Immigration and Associate Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations.”

Barbara Edmonds will become Minister of Internal Affairs, Minister for Pacific Peoples, Associate Health Minister for Pacific Peoples and Associate Minister of Housing.

There are four new ministers outside of Cabinet; Duncan Webb, Willow-Jean Prime, Rino Tirikatene, and Dr Deborah Russell.

Hipkins also unveiled a new Minister for Auckland in his Cabinet reshuffle, promoting Mt Roskill MP Michael Wood to the portfolio.

“Having a senior minister with a focus on the city ensures Auckland has the attention it needs. That’s going to be even more important following the events of recent weeks,” Hipkins said.



