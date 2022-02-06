Waipureku Waitangi commemoration educates and strengthens bonds of partnership

Three-year-old Phoebe McLernon with father Barry holding the Tino Rangatiratanga flag. Photo / Ian Cooper

Remembrance of history and strengthening of partnerships were key to the Waipureku Waitangi Day commemoration.

Over 60 people gathered at Ātea a Rangi at Waitangi Regional Park on Sunday morning for the invitational event organised by the Waipureku Waitangi Trust to commemorate the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

A hikoi took a procession to Farndon Park for a pōwhiri, speeches, an oral history from tangata whenua and local historian Pat Parsons and finally, kōrero about Te Tiriti.

Napier mayor Kirsten Wise symbolically signing Te Tiriti o Waitangi at the Waipureku Waitangi commemoration, with Kohupatiki Marae Kaumatua Bevan Taylor watching on. Photo / Ian Cooper

Kohupatiki Marae Kaumātua Bevan Taylor said the commemoration went well despite the onset of rain.

"The rain came on but we were already under the tents, so that was okay. The overall celebrations, the overall hui, was good. We had some good speakers from our mihi whakatau and whaikōrero."

He said the presentation from Pat Parsons was accompanied by whānau Tāwhana and Robin Chadwick, discussing the articles of Te Tiriti and the differences between the version Māori signed and Hobson's version which came later.

"It was good, because a lot of the young people are not aware of what those articles mean and why they were introduced. Even myself and one or two were like "oh yeah, thanks for that!" It was a good presentation."

Attendees gathered near Clive River for the hikoi to Farndon Park from Ātea a Rangi in Waitangi Regional Park. Photo / Ian Cooper

He said Napier mayor Kirsten Wise spoke about the slow journey for councils to adopt Te Tiriti and partnership principles.

"She was saying, supported by others, that they are working towards it, like the introduction of Māori wards.

"We have got to work on it, because in some areas it is slow and in other areas people are picking it up and working towards doing these things and working as a true partner. After all, we need each other."

Teiti Hapuku, daughter of kaumātua Jerry Hapuku, of Ngāti Kahungunu. Photo / Ian Cooper

He and Ann Redstone, Waipureku Waitangi Trust chairwoman and Hastings District councillor, discussed hosting the event at the mouth of the Tukituki river next year, where local chiefs signed the treaty.

"I will support them in holding it at the actual place where it was signed," he said.

Sign showing vaccine pass requirement and warning of red traffic light setting outside Waitangi Day hui in Farndon Park. Photo / Ian Cooper

Redstone said she was pleased at how things had worked out after her fears the event would be cancelled completely.

"I am glad we went ahead, because it's really important to continue with the mana and tikanga of that kaupapa."