Funky Pūkeko owner Christine Calder is enjoying the new and larger premises at the Tavistock Hotel.

The Funky Pūkeko has flown the coop.

But in the way of most pūkeko, it hasn’t flown far.

Christine Calder has packed up her giftware, clothing, craft supplies, parrot, cat and dog and shifted the shop from Waipawa’s “northern precinct” to the ground floor of Waipukurau’s historic Tavistock Hotel.

“I was sad to leave as the ‘northern precinct’ as we called our spot on the corner of High St had a great vibe, but my shop had outgrown the space. Now I have room to display everything and to add even more cool giftware.”

Finding the new site was “just luck”, Christine says.

More floorspace means more room to move - and more stock.

“Rex Michau who owns the Tavistock Hotel was showing my husband the renovations he is doing, and my husband saw the front room - which used to be a bar and then a restaurant - and asked ‘would you rent this space?’

“It all grew from there.”

It was a big move. Not only did Christine have to recarpet the space and add shelves and display units, but there was signage and decorating to do before she could tackle the task of relocating all her stock.

“It was a mission to move it all,” she says, but she’s delighted with the space and the historic aspect of the building.

“It’s a beautiful building. Because it is heritage-listed we are limited to what signage we can put up. We had a lovely big ‘open’ sign but we opened during gale-force winds and that blew over and broke. But we have our ‘Funky Pūkeko’ outside and signs on the windows. The window cleaner earned his money cleaning those - they had years of road grime on them.”

Funky handbags in recycled leather.

The now light and bright space has been transformed, while keeping the historic features, plus the bar, bar tap and mirror. Christine wants to get the bar tap working and sell cold lemonade in the summer, to go with cake she will be selling by the slice.

The rest of the shop is filled with clothing, candles, gifts and crafts, much of it sourced from Hawke’s Bay is possible and the rest either made or designed in New Zealand.

“I like to source as much as I can locally, supporting craftspeople and local or New Zealand businesses. I do have recycled leather handbags made offshore - but they are designed by and made for a New Zealand company.

“I have paintings by Susan Higginson, quirky recycled lamps made locally, and have just added Green Closet T-shirts. I also have Little Joys by Amelie, a teenager in the South Island who advocates for mental health and makes stuffed animals, worry stones, pins and keyrings.”

Opening the old bar space has brought Christine a lot of visitors keen to share stories of the times they spent at the Tavistock.

“My mother-in-law Sandy Houkamau used to work behind the bar here, so that’s a nice link, and many people have been in and told me tales of what they did here ... some I’m not sure I needed to know,” Christine laughs.

“Other retailers have been in to say hello, which is really nice and welcoming.”

Fashion frocks rub shoulders with giftware, jewellery and candles.

An animal lover, Christine also welcomes “any pets, so long as they are on a lead. Except perhaps alligators.”

She will be adding her own creatures to the premises, shop cat Munch, her dog Ringie on occasion, and a parrot called Pinkie.

“I have four parrots, but it’s Pinkie coming to the shop because she’s the only one who doesn’t swear.”



