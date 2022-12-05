The community was invited to an open day to celebrate Hunter Park Kindergarten's milestones.

Hunter Park Kindergarten held a family open day for past students, teachers, parents, former board and committee members and the wider community recently to celebrate 66 years since it was first established and 50 years since it changed its name from Waipukurau Kindergarten to Hunter Park.

The kindergarten, situated on the historic Pukekaihau Pa overlooking Waipukurau, marked the milestones with the opening of a new playground, which received $10,000 in funding from a CHB District Council Sustainability Grant.

Central Hawke’s Bay mayor Alex Walker, a former pupil, offered warm congratulations from the council to Hunter Park Kindergarten as they marked their milestone.

”This celebration holds personal significance for me, a former pupil, and more widely underlines the significance of the role our tamariki and educators play in caring for our heritage and environment.”

Head teacher Lena Sagar says although much has changed, their philosophy of “play-based education” is as strong today as it was in 1956.

“A beautiful benefit to growing up in and living in a small town is the connections that are made and everyone’s unique, yet similar experiences and stories,” Lena said as she thanked the wider community, both businesses and organisations, which had helped with the open day and the celebration: The Community Opportunity shop, The Food Basket, CHB Toy Library, Look the PArt Fancy Dress, Countdown Waipukurau, St Mary’s Anglican Church, Paper Plus, Kiwi Kanz, Mitre 10 Waipukurau, the CHB Municipal Theatre, Waipukurau School and Bruce Poole.



