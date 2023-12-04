Di Murphy of Waipukurau judging the Fancy Dress competition, checking out Georgia Edgecome, nearly 2, years old dressed as a bumble bee and riding Chester at the Waipukurau Waipawa District Sports.

The Waipukurau Waipawa District Sports was held in November, with a good turnout of horses and ponies, riders and supporters. Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Connull Lang popped along and captured these images.

Cindy Dames of Hastings show Jumping on Double Dazlyn at the Waipukurau/Waipawa District Sports.

Results:

Showjumping:

90cm horse: 1, Hawkesdale Mahe - Carmyn Murton; 2, Cocoa - Hannah Roil; 3, Zeb-O-Licious - Letitia Nicholls.

1m horse: 1, Cocoa - Hannah Roil; 2, Belive NZPH - Tiegan Holt; 3, My Chipmunk - Zoe Strawbridge.

1.10m horse: 1, Belive NZPH - Tiegan Holt; 2, Jerry Maclary - Zoe Holt; 3, Raindance Maggie - Sally Peffers.

1.20 horse mini-prix: 1,Kiwi Showtime - Makayla White; 2, The Eleventh Hour - Dylan Bibby; 3, McMillians Swipe Right - Claire Wilson.

90cm pony: 1, All That Jazz - Korah Castles; 2, Maple - Hannah Roil; 3, Whistledown Rhian’s Ingrid - Daisy Hoggard.

1m pony: 1,Tuahiwi Pixie - Lucy Bourke; 2, Miss Miley Star - Zita Pedersen; 3, Super Lad - Anya Wade.

1.10 pony mini-prix: 1, Boy Wizard - Korah Castles; 2, They Call Me Franklin - Rebecca Andersen; 3, Super Lad - Anya Wade.

Pony flat classes:

138cm and under:

Best presented pony and rider: 1, Call Me Madam - Fleur Hogan; 2, Ataahua Top Notch - Stashia Dudding; 3, Golden Willow Vanilla - Lucy Bowie.

Open pony: 1, Ataahua Top Notch - Stashia Dudding;2, Whistledown Rhian’s Ingrid - Daisy Hoggard; 3, Golden Willow Vanilla - Lucy Bowie.

Best paced and mannered pony: 1, Golden Willow Vanilla - Lucy Bowie; 2, Whistledown Rhian’s Ingrid - Daisy Hoggard; 3, Call Me Madam - Fleur Hogan.

Pony most suitable for a beginner: 1, PickMee Piper - Sophie Altham; 2, Golden Willow Vanilla - Lucy Bowie; 3, Whistledown Rhian’s Ingrid - Daisy Hoggard.

Local pony: 1, Ataahua Top Notch - Stashia Dudding; 2Punga Quail II - A Bickley.

Indie Gordon, aged 3, of Waipukurau with Amanda Gordon, getting a ribbon in the fancy-dress competition on her horse Narnia.

Over 138-148cm:

Best presented pony and rider: 1, Ngalaire Fancy That - Sophie Lyons; 2, Onika Brilliant Reflection - Amelia Hogan; 3, Alpine Park Watercolour - Maija Panins.

Novice pony: 1, They Call Me Franklin- Rebecca Andersen; 2, Ngalaire Fancy That - Sophie Lyons; 3, Mowgli Jungle Boy - Naomi Mabey.

Open pony: 1, Ngalaire Fancy That - Sophie Lyons; 2, They Call Me Franklin - Rebecca Andersen; 3, Revilo IOU - Addison Oliver.

Best-paced and mannered pony: 1, They Call Me Franklin - Rebecca Andersen; 2, Revilo IOU - Addison Oliver; 3, Champagne Supernova - Lilly McCormick.

Pony most suitable for a beginner: 1, Revilo IOU - Addison Oliver; 2, Mowgli Jungle Boy - Naomi Mabey; 3, Champagne Supernova - Lilly McCormick.

Local pony: 1, Revilo IOU - Addison Oliver; 2, Alpine Park Watercolour - Maija Panins; 3, Champagne Supernova - Lilly McCormick.

Best rider: 1, They Call Me Franklin - Rebecca Andersen; 2, Champagne Supernova - Lilly McCormick; 3, Alpine Park Watercolour- Maija Panins.

Edgecombe Family Trophy (1990) Champion Pony: Ataahua Top Notch - Stashia Dudding.

Reserve Champion Pony: Ngalaire Fancy That - Sophie Lyons.

Stashia Dudding-Maxted, aged 11, of Otane with Atahua Top Notch - the winner of Supreme Champion Pony at the Waipukurau/Waipawa District Sports.

Pleasure pony:

Best presented: 1, Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King; 2, Goodview The Whistleblower - Britta Oliver; 3, GPS Deep Secret - Lily Iremonger.

Best Walking Pony: 1, Mrs Browns Boy - Kathryn Donnithorne; 2, Goodview The Whistleblower - Britta Oliver; 3, Swanhaven Gee Gree - Zara Bradley.

Best Trotting Pony: 1, Raven - Ruby McKenzie; 2, Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King; 3, Mt Tulloch Traveller - Amy Knowles

Pony Suitable For a Beginner; 1, Goodview The Whistleblower - Britta Oliver; 2, Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King; 3, Nicholas Nickleby - Amy McLennan.

Best Paced & Mannered Pony; 1, Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King; 2, Nicholas Nickleby - Amy McLennan; 3, Goodview The Whistleblower - Britta Oliver.

Best Combination; 1, Goodview The Whistleblower - Britta Oliver; 2, Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King; 3, Nicholas Nickleby - Amy McLennan.

Best Registered Pleasure Combination: 1, Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King; 2, Goodview The Whistleblower - Britta Oliver; 3, Sitara - Lily Begley-Dean.

Best Rider; 1, Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King, PS Deep Secret - Lily Iremonger; 2, Danny - Eve Hunter, Nicholas Nickleby - Amy McLennan; 3, Goodview The Whistleblower - Britta Oliver, Rusty - Bria MacDonald.

Champion Pleasure Pony: Goodview The Whistleblower - Britta Oliver.

Reserve Champion Pleasure Pony: Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King.

Pleasure horse:

Best Presented; 1, Travokate - Charmaine Saua; 2, Whisper - Miley Woods; 3, Ruatoria Kingsland - Tracey Ferguson.

Best Walking Horse: 1, Tiberus - Leah Bibby; 2, My Pure Magic - Neve Barrett; 3, Nonchalant Edition - Shannon Cunningham.

Best Trotting Horse: 1, Ruatoria Kingsland - Tracey Ferguson; 2, My Pure Magic - Neve Barrett; 3, Tiberus - Leah Bibby.

Horse Suitable For a Beginner: 1, Kazuma - Lychelle Priest; 2, Ruatoria Kingsland - Tracey Ferguson; 3, Tiberus -Leah Bibby.

Best Paced & Mannered Horse: 1, Inspecta Gadget - Zara Ferguson; 2, My Pure Magic - Neve Barrett; 3, Ruatoria Kingsland - Tracey Ferguson.

Best Combination: 1, Galaxy Storm - Jan McLennan; 2, My Pure Magic - Neve Barrett; 3.

Best Registered Pleasure Combination: 1, My Pure Magic - Neve Barrett; 2, Ruatoria Kingsland - Tracey Ferguson; 3, Inspecta Gadget - Zara Ferguson.

Best Rider: 1, Travokate - Charmaine Saua; 2, My Pure Magic - Neve Barrett; 3, Tiberus - Leah Bibby.

Champion Pleasure Horse: My Pure Magic - Neve Barrett. Reserve Champion Pleasure Horse: Ruatoria Kingsland - Tracey Ferguson.

Horse flat classes:

Best Presented: 1, Carlton City Limits - Zoe Gordon; 2, B&W Winchester -Dusty Young; 3, Kazmere Walk The Talk - Briar Carran.

Novice Horse: 1, Royston Rockstar - Bridget Batchelar; 2, Carlton City Limits - Zoe Gordon; 3, Decisive As - Fenella Train.

Open Horse: 1, Royston Rockstar - Bridget Batchelar; 2, Carlton City Limits - Zoe Gordon; 3, Decisive As - Fenella Train.

Best Paced & Mannered Horse: 1, Royston Rockstar - Bridget Batchelar ; 2, That’s Dun It - Anna Bowen; 3, Decisive As - Fenella Train.

Local Horse: 1, Carlton City Limits - Zoe Gordon; 2, Copperhead Road - Madeline Osborne

Tim Murphy Memorial Trophy (1992) Champion Horse: Royston Rockstar -Bridget Batchelar. Reserve Champion Horse: Carlton City Limits - Zoe Gordon.

Pintos:

Best Presented: 1, LWT Tillandsia - Libby Plummer; 2, B&W Winchester - Dusty Young; 3, Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King.

Novice Pinto Pony: 1, Swanhaven Gee Gree - Zara Bradley.

Novice Pinto Horse: 1, LWT Tillandsia - Libby Plummer; 2, Mustangs Goldengirl - Jonelle Gray; 3, Riverview Back n Black - Carly Gray.

Open Pinto Pony: 1, Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King; 2, Triple Star Mini Me - Talluah Wynn; 3, Swanhaven Gee Gree - Zara Bradley.

Open Pinto Horse: 1, LWT Tillandsia - Libby Plummer; 2, Mustangs Goldengirl - Jonelle Gray; 3, Riverview Back n Black - Carly Gray.

Best Paced & Mannered: 1, LWT Tillandsia - Libby Plummer; 2, Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King; 3, B&W Midnight Shade - Chrissy Hansen.

Best Registered Pinto: 1, LWT Tillandsia - Libby Plummer; 2, B&W Midnight Shade - Chrissy Hansen; 3, Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King.

Best Rider: 1, Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King; 2, LWT Tillandsia - Libby Plummer; 3, B&W Winchester - Dusty Young.

Champion Pinto: Tillandsia - Libby Plummer. Reserve Champion Pinto: Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King.

Handy Hunter:

Pony Handy Hunter 60cm: 1, Galaxy Vice - Amelia Nicoll: 2, Mowgli Jungle Boy - Naomi Mabey; 3, Tiali Super Slick - Sopie Donovan.

Pony Handy Hunter: 1, Super Lad - Anya Wade; 2, Galaxy Vice - Amelia Nicoll; 3, Onika Brillant Reflection - Amelia Hogan.

Horse Handy Hunter 70 cm: 1, Gallifray Opie Wan Kenopi - Olivia Still; 2, Destinys Rumour Has It - Jess Ostick; 3, Soots Me - Jeanette Williams

Horse Handy Hunter 90cm: 1, Decisive As - Fenella Train; 2, Destinys Rumour Has It - Jess Ostick; 3, Gallifray Opie Wan Kenopi - Olivia Still.

Show Hunter:

Horse 70cm: 1, Cletus - Leah Porter; 2, Painted Knight - Piper Smith; 3, Dainty Dot - Kendal Thompson.

Horse 80cm: 1, Cletus - Leah Porter; 2, Destinys Rumour - Jess Ostick; 3, Hemi - Sophie Paterson

Horse 90 cm: 1, Soots Me - Jeanette Willims; 3, Double J Ipod - Robyn Jacobs; 3, Hemi - Sophie Paterson

CAT C Pony 80cm: 1, Rev - Rebbeca Andersen; 2, Coloured Affair - Hazel Hunter; 3, Danny - Eve Hunter

CAT C Pony 80cm: 1, Coloured Affair - Hazel Hunter; 2, Granddads Dundee - Bridie King; 3, Danny - Eve Hunter.

CAT B Pony 70 cm: 1, Sitara - Lily Begley-Dean; 2, My Gizzy Girl - Christina Dunn; 3, Tartan Doll - Maija Panins.

CAT B Pony 70cm: 1, Onika Brilliant Reflection - Amelia Hogan; 2, My Gizzy Girl - Christina Dunn; 3, Sitara - Lily Begley-Dean.

CAT A Pony 60cm: 1, Tartan Doll - Maija Panins; 2, Beauty Queen - Eva Pedersen; 3, Punga Quail II - A Bickley

CAT A Pony 60cm: 1, Beauty Queen - Eva Pedersen; 2,Tartan Doll - Maija Panins.

Jenifer Dalby Memorial Cup (2023) presented to the highest scoring Show Hunter Pony or Horse - Cletus and Leah Porter.

Kindergarten:

Led 4 yr & under Fair Play Award: George McKinstry, Harper Hunter, Millie Tully, Albertine Morken, Daisy Mouat, Sylie Medway.

Unled 11 - 16 years Fair Play Award: Piper McCormick, Sadie Medway.