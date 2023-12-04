The Waipukurau Waipawa District Sports was held in November, with a good turnout of horses and ponies, riders and supporters. Hawke’s Bay Today photographer Connull Lang popped along and captured these images.
Results:
Showjumping:
90cm horse: 1, Hawkesdale Mahe - Carmyn Murton; 2, Cocoa - Hannah Roil; 3, Zeb-O-Licious - Letitia Nicholls.
1m horse: 1, Cocoa - Hannah Roil; 2, Belive NZPH - Tiegan Holt; 3, My Chipmunk - Zoe Strawbridge.
1.10m horse: 1, Belive NZPH - Tiegan Holt; 2, Jerry Maclary - Zoe Holt; 3, Raindance Maggie - Sally Peffers.
1.20 horse mini-prix: 1,Kiwi Showtime - Makayla White; 2, The Eleventh Hour - Dylan Bibby; 3, McMillians Swipe Right - Claire Wilson.
90cm pony: 1, All That Jazz - Korah Castles; 2, Maple - Hannah Roil; 3, Whistledown Rhian’s Ingrid - Daisy Hoggard.
1m pony: 1,Tuahiwi Pixie - Lucy Bourke; 2, Miss Miley Star - Zita Pedersen; 3, Super Lad - Anya Wade.
1.10 pony mini-prix: 1, Boy Wizard - Korah Castles; 2, They Call Me Franklin - Rebecca Andersen; 3, Super Lad - Anya Wade.
Pony flat classes:
138cm and under:
Best presented pony and rider: 1, Call Me Madam - Fleur Hogan; 2, Ataahua Top Notch - Stashia Dudding; 3, Golden Willow Vanilla - Lucy Bowie.
Open pony: 1, Ataahua Top Notch - Stashia Dudding;2, Whistledown Rhian’s Ingrid - Daisy Hoggard; 3, Golden Willow Vanilla - Lucy Bowie.
Best paced and mannered pony: 1, Golden Willow Vanilla - Lucy Bowie; 2, Whistledown Rhian’s Ingrid - Daisy Hoggard; 3, Call Me Madam - Fleur Hogan.
Pony most suitable for a beginner: 1, PickMee Piper - Sophie Altham; 2, Golden Willow Vanilla - Lucy Bowie; 3, Whistledown Rhian’s Ingrid - Daisy Hoggard.
Local pony: 1, Ataahua Top Notch - Stashia Dudding; 2Punga Quail II - A Bickley.
Over 138-148cm:
Best presented pony and rider: 1, Ngalaire Fancy That - Sophie Lyons; 2, Onika Brilliant Reflection - Amelia Hogan; 3, Alpine Park Watercolour - Maija Panins.
Novice pony: 1, They Call Me Franklin- Rebecca Andersen; 2, Ngalaire Fancy That - Sophie Lyons; 3, Mowgli Jungle Boy - Naomi Mabey.
Open pony: 1, Ngalaire Fancy That - Sophie Lyons; 2, They Call Me Franklin - Rebecca Andersen; 3, Revilo IOU - Addison Oliver.
Best-paced and mannered pony: 1, They Call Me Franklin - Rebecca Andersen; 2, Revilo IOU - Addison Oliver; 3, Champagne Supernova - Lilly McCormick.
Pony most suitable for a beginner: 1, Revilo IOU - Addison Oliver; 2, Mowgli Jungle Boy - Naomi Mabey; 3, Champagne Supernova - Lilly McCormick.
Local pony: 1, Revilo IOU - Addison Oliver; 2, Alpine Park Watercolour - Maija Panins; 3, Champagne Supernova - Lilly McCormick.
Best rider: 1, They Call Me Franklin - Rebecca Andersen; 2, Champagne Supernova - Lilly McCormick; 3, Alpine Park Watercolour- Maija Panins.
Edgecombe Family Trophy (1990) Champion Pony: Ataahua Top Notch - Stashia Dudding.
Reserve Champion Pony: Ngalaire Fancy That - Sophie Lyons.
Pleasure pony:
Best presented: 1, Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King; 2, Goodview The Whistleblower - Britta Oliver; 3, GPS Deep Secret - Lily Iremonger.
Best Walking Pony: 1, Mrs Browns Boy - Kathryn Donnithorne; 2, Goodview The Whistleblower - Britta Oliver; 3, Swanhaven Gee Gree - Zara Bradley.
Best Trotting Pony: 1, Raven - Ruby McKenzie; 2, Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King; 3, Mt Tulloch Traveller - Amy Knowles
Pony Suitable For a Beginner; 1, Goodview The Whistleblower - Britta Oliver; 2, Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King; 3, Nicholas Nickleby - Amy McLennan.
Best Paced & Mannered Pony; 1, Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King; 2, Nicholas Nickleby - Amy McLennan; 3, Goodview The Whistleblower - Britta Oliver.
Best Combination; 1, Goodview The Whistleblower - Britta Oliver; 2, Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King; 3, Nicholas Nickleby - Amy McLennan.
Best Registered Pleasure Combination: 1, Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King; 2, Goodview The Whistleblower - Britta Oliver; 3, Sitara - Lily Begley-Dean.
Best Rider; 1, Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King, PS Deep Secret - Lily Iremonger; 2, Danny - Eve Hunter, Nicholas Nickleby - Amy McLennan; 3, Goodview The Whistleblower - Britta Oliver, Rusty - Bria MacDonald.
Champion Pleasure Pony: Goodview The Whistleblower - Britta Oliver.
Reserve Champion Pleasure Pony: Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King.
Pleasure horse:
Best Presented; 1, Travokate - Charmaine Saua; 2, Whisper - Miley Woods; 3, Ruatoria Kingsland - Tracey Ferguson.
Best Walking Horse: 1, Tiberus - Leah Bibby; 2, My Pure Magic - Neve Barrett; 3, Nonchalant Edition - Shannon Cunningham.
Best Trotting Horse: 1, Ruatoria Kingsland - Tracey Ferguson; 2, My Pure Magic - Neve Barrett; 3, Tiberus - Leah Bibby.
Horse Suitable For a Beginner: 1, Kazuma - Lychelle Priest; 2, Ruatoria Kingsland - Tracey Ferguson; 3, Tiberus -Leah Bibby.
Best Paced & Mannered Horse: 1, Inspecta Gadget - Zara Ferguson; 2, My Pure Magic - Neve Barrett; 3, Ruatoria Kingsland - Tracey Ferguson.
Best Combination: 1, Galaxy Storm - Jan McLennan; 2, My Pure Magic - Neve Barrett; 3.
Best Registered Pleasure Combination: 1, My Pure Magic - Neve Barrett; 2, Ruatoria Kingsland - Tracey Ferguson; 3, Inspecta Gadget - Zara Ferguson.
Best Rider: 1, Travokate - Charmaine Saua; 2, My Pure Magic - Neve Barrett; 3, Tiberus - Leah Bibby.
Champion Pleasure Horse: My Pure Magic - Neve Barrett. Reserve Champion Pleasure Horse: Ruatoria Kingsland - Tracey Ferguson.
Horse flat classes:
Best Presented: 1, Carlton City Limits - Zoe Gordon; 2, B&W Winchester -Dusty Young; 3, Kazmere Walk The Talk - Briar Carran.
Novice Horse: 1, Royston Rockstar - Bridget Batchelar; 2, Carlton City Limits - Zoe Gordon; 3, Decisive As - Fenella Train.
Open Horse: 1, Royston Rockstar - Bridget Batchelar; 2, Carlton City Limits - Zoe Gordon; 3, Decisive As - Fenella Train.
Best Paced & Mannered Horse: 1, Royston Rockstar - Bridget Batchelar ; 2, That’s Dun It - Anna Bowen; 3, Decisive As - Fenella Train.
Local Horse: 1, Carlton City Limits - Zoe Gordon; 2, Copperhead Road - Madeline Osborne
Tim Murphy Memorial Trophy (1992) Champion Horse: Royston Rockstar -Bridget Batchelar. Reserve Champion Horse: Carlton City Limits - Zoe Gordon.
Pintos:
Best Presented: 1, LWT Tillandsia - Libby Plummer; 2, B&W Winchester - Dusty Young; 3, Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King.
Novice Pinto Pony: 1, Swanhaven Gee Gree - Zara Bradley.
Novice Pinto Horse: 1, LWT Tillandsia - Libby Plummer; 2, Mustangs Goldengirl - Jonelle Gray; 3, Riverview Back n Black - Carly Gray.
Open Pinto Pony: 1, Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King; 2, Triple Star Mini Me - Talluah Wynn; 3, Swanhaven Gee Gree - Zara Bradley.
Open Pinto Horse: 1, LWT Tillandsia - Libby Plummer; 2, Mustangs Goldengirl - Jonelle Gray; 3, Riverview Back n Black - Carly Gray.
Best Paced & Mannered: 1, LWT Tillandsia - Libby Plummer; 2, Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King; 3, B&W Midnight Shade - Chrissy Hansen.
Best Registered Pinto: 1, LWT Tillandsia - Libby Plummer; 2, B&W Midnight Shade - Chrissy Hansen; 3, Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King.
Best Rider: 1, Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King; 2, LWT Tillandsia - Libby Plummer; 3, B&W Winchester - Dusty Young.
Champion Pinto: Tillandsia - Libby Plummer. Reserve Champion Pinto: Puketawa Celtic Legend - Bridie King.
Handy Hunter:
Pony Handy Hunter 60cm: 1, Galaxy Vice - Amelia Nicoll: 2, Mowgli Jungle Boy - Naomi Mabey; 3, Tiali Super Slick - Sopie Donovan.
Pony Handy Hunter: 1, Super Lad - Anya Wade; 2, Galaxy Vice - Amelia Nicoll; 3, Onika Brillant Reflection - Amelia Hogan.
Horse Handy Hunter 70 cm: 1, Gallifray Opie Wan Kenopi - Olivia Still; 2, Destinys Rumour Has It - Jess Ostick; 3, Soots Me - Jeanette Williams
Horse Handy Hunter 90cm: 1, Decisive As - Fenella Train; 2, Destinys Rumour Has It - Jess Ostick; 3, Gallifray Opie Wan Kenopi - Olivia Still.
Show Hunter:
Horse 70cm: 1, Cletus - Leah Porter; 2, Painted Knight - Piper Smith; 3, Dainty Dot - Kendal Thompson.
Horse 80cm: 1, Cletus - Leah Porter; 2, Destinys Rumour - Jess Ostick; 3, Hemi - Sophie Paterson
Horse 90 cm: 1, Soots Me - Jeanette Willims; 3, Double J Ipod - Robyn Jacobs; 3, Hemi - Sophie Paterson
CAT C Pony 80cm: 1, Rev - Rebbeca Andersen; 2, Coloured Affair - Hazel Hunter; 3, Danny - Eve Hunter
CAT C Pony 80cm: 1, Coloured Affair - Hazel Hunter; 2, Granddads Dundee - Bridie King; 3, Danny - Eve Hunter.
CAT B Pony 70 cm: 1, Sitara - Lily Begley-Dean; 2, My Gizzy Girl - Christina Dunn; 3, Tartan Doll - Maija Panins.
CAT B Pony 70cm: 1, Onika Brilliant Reflection - Amelia Hogan; 2, My Gizzy Girl - Christina Dunn; 3, Sitara - Lily Begley-Dean.
CAT A Pony 60cm: 1, Tartan Doll - Maija Panins; 2, Beauty Queen - Eva Pedersen; 3, Punga Quail II - A Bickley
CAT A Pony 60cm: 1, Beauty Queen - Eva Pedersen; 2,Tartan Doll - Maija Panins.
Jenifer Dalby Memorial Cup (2023) presented to the highest scoring Show Hunter Pony or Horse - Cletus and Leah Porter.
Kindergarten:
Led 4 yr & under Fair Play Award: George McKinstry, Harper Hunter, Millie Tully, Albertine Morken, Daisy Mouat, Sylie Medway.
Unled 11 - 16 years Fair Play Award: Piper McCormick, Sadie Medway.